Miranda Lambert's husband Brendan McLoughlin celebrates his 35th birthday on Wednesday (Oct. 14). To celebrate, the singer shared a roundup of her recent favorites photos and videos of the two of them together.

Shirtless photos of McLoughlin have been popular on Lambert's social media page for a while now, and she offered up a fresh one as part of his birthday tribute.

Other shots show McLoughlin fishing, boot shopping and grabbing some Whataburger. One video clip shows his softer side, as he laces up Lambert's sneakers for her.

But perhaps the best slide was the last one.

That video shows McLoughlin getting ready for a night out in Las Vegas as Lambert serenades him with a version of the Ella Langley mega-hit she co-wrote, "Choosin' Texas." In McLoughlin's case, though, it's "Choosin' Vegas"!

Lambert's version for McLoughlin is a joke about how excited he was to do a little gambling while he was in town. "Judging by the smile that's written on his face / He's got a lot to lose," Lambert sang, cracking up as he responds, "That's true."

"It doesn't take a crystal ball to see / Brendan's gonna gamble until he / Is drinkin' Jack all by himself / He's in Vegas, I can tell," Lambert continues, McLoughlin snapping his fingers along to the beat.

"Damn right I am," he shot back.

Miranda Lambert Shares a Sweet Message For Brendan McLoughlin On His Birthday

Lambert also wrote a loving birthday message to her husband.

"35 looks good on you! Well everything looks good on you but that smile is my favorite," she said in the caption of her post. "I love you!"

Lambert and McLoughlin got married on Jan. 26, 2019. They kept their marriage private for a few weeks, and when Lambert finally revealed she was married, it was the first fans had learned about their relationship.

Read More: Miranda Lambert's Husband Co-Wrote Five of the Songs On Crisco

Since then, McLoughlin has become a frequent plus one for Lambert at industry events and awards shows. He's a huge supporter of her career, and has even written some of her songs. McLoughlin is a co-writer on five of the tracks on Lambert's new Crisco album, including her new Ella Langley duet, "Snakeskin Boots."

In a recent interview on Apple Music's The Kelleigh Bannen Show, Lambert spoke about her marriage, saying "We just built a house and finally moved in. It was a long process. It's amazing."

"I've never just wanted to be steady so much in my life as I do now," she continued. "I'm very happy in my marriage and have a great family and friends. It just feels like I've landed."