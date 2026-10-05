Miranda Lambert has been doing this long enough to know exactly how vulnerable a new album can feel.

Even after years of hits, awards and sold-out shows, there's still something about putting a new collection of songs into the world that gets under her skin.

And when Lambert talks about what happens to her when a record comes out, her description is surprisingly candid.

Putting Your Heart on the Page

“I always get weird when records come out, because it’s your heart on a page,” Lambert, 42, tells Southern Living.

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For Lambert, the songs on a new album aren't simply tracks she's finished recording. They're pieces of herself that she's suddenly asking the public to hear, dissect and judge.

That can make release week an emotional experience, even for an artist who's been navigating country music for decades.

James Macari / Southern Living James Macari / Southern Living

But this time, Lambert found herself approaching the moment differently.

A Different Kind of Release

Lambert released Crisco, her blend of country and disco, Friday (Oct. 2), and she says she went into this album without the expectations that have made previous releases feel so stressful.

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“I don’t feel worried about this one, because I never really set out to have any expectation for it except to enjoy it. I think that’s a good place to be,” she says.

The album also carries a deeply personal connection to the women who inspired Lambert, including her grandmother.

“My grandmother did teach me how to fry chicken with Crisco,” she says.

That connection is part of what makes Crisco feel less like a project Lambert needs to prove something with and more like one she made for the joy of making it.