Even Miranda Lambert has days when she has absolutely no idea what she's doing.

The country superstar has written countless songs and built a career around being one of Nashville's best songwriters, but that doesn't mean the words always come easily.

Miranda Lambert - Crisco

While talking about her new album that dropped today Oct. 2, Crisco, on Apple Music Country / The Kelleigh Bannen Show, Lambert opened up about hitting a serious creative wall while working on the project.

Miranda Lambert Was ‘In Tears’ and ‘Ready to Give Up’ Making New Album

Lambert said she's experienced moments like this plenty of times throughout her career.

"Oh, yeah, I've had them 100 times, and I had one last year," Lambert said.

This particular moment happened when she went to write with one of her best friends, songwriter Luke Dick.

"I remember Luke Dick is one of my best friends and I went to write with him and I was just sitting there basically in tears, I'm like, 'I don't have it today, I don't know where it is, I can't find it,'" she said.

Picture going to draw something on a blank canvas, having all the necessary tools to do so, but then just drawing a blank while staring at the white rectangle.

"I don't even know what I want to write about, I don't even know... burnout, whatever."

That's a pretty rough place to be when you're supposed to sit down and write a song.

Miranda Lambert On Songwriting: You Have to ‘Sit in It’

Lambert said she's learned that those uncomfortable moments are actually part of the creative process.

"And I think it's good to feel those times because you got to sit in it," she said. "It's uncomfortable."

That's probably not what anybody wants to hear when they're sitting in a writing room and staring at a blank page with a prolific writer like Dick, but Lambert said sometimes you just have to stay there.

Miranda Lambert's Album Name ‘Crisco’ Came Out of Nowhere

After describing the frustration of not knowing what to write about, Lambert suddenly found herself with an idea... and it was apparently one she didn't see coming.

"All of a sudden I was like, 'Crisco, well, that came out of nowhere, how fun!'" Lambert said.

You can spend hours trying to force something out of your brain, wondering if you've completely lost it, and then a random thought can hit you out of nowhere... happens to me all the time, and I'm not a songwriter.

Read More: Miranda Lambert Was Almost Given a Different Name – Her Dad Changed It at the Last Minute

Lambert said she's had these creative burnout moments "100 times."

But this time, she eventually found her way out of it.

Top 10 Miranda Lambert Songs That Make Her One of Country Music’s Most Important Modern Artists Miranda Lambert's Top songs include No. 1 hits, misfires at country radio and deep cuts that fans hope the record setting Female Vocalist of the Year will play live. Since 2005, Lambert has given fans consistently honest country music that hits the soul. We've been there through her ups and downs, as she fell in and out of love. The anger, the pain, the love and the emotions — let's rank Lambert's top 10 songs of all time, shall we? Gallery Credit: Evan Paul