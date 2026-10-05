Stella Lefty just found out she made country music history by breaking an old Carrie Underwood record from 2006.

Stella Lefty Just Did Something that Hasn't Been Done Since Carrie Underwood, 20 Years Ago

The "Boston" singer was on Country Countdown USA when she was informed that her debut single has made some country music history. Lefty’s first single ascended to No. 1 on the Mediabase & Country Aircheck chart, which Country Countdown USA counts down each week.

It hit the top spot faster than any other debut single from a female country artist in the past two decades. The last woman to do it was Carrie Underwood with "Jesus, Take the Wheel."

According to Country Aircheck, "Jesus Took the Wheel" took 24 weeks to reach No. 1. "Boston" rang that bell in just 22.

That's a pretty incredible name to have next to yours, and Lefty didn't know what to say when she found out. "It's impossible for me to process that, because I grew up with Carrie Underwood," she reflected.

That's probably about as good of a reaction as you're going to get.

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Lefty didn't try to hide how surreal the whole thing is. "So to be in the conversation with her is a dream come true," she added.

Though Underwood's been in rare company on the Mediabase & Country Aircheck chart for the past two decades, she doesn't hold the all-time record for the fastest-ascending debut from a solo on that chart.

That title belongs to Gretchen Wilson, whose "Redneck Woman" did it in 12 weeks.

What is the Controversy Around Stella Lefty?

There has been quite the credible amount of backlash online about Lefty for a few reasons.

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Some say that she stole the melody for "Boston" from Noah Kahan's "Stick Season," although Kahn does indeed get credit for writing "Boston," so if he is aware of it and okay with it, is it theft?

Also, some people are feeding on the fact that Lefty's dad is a billionaire entrepreneur who invented Groupon, and that's how her song got so huge.

Read More: Stella Lefty Controversy Explained — Why Are Fans So Mad?

But I would argue that if my parents were billionaires I would not be able to have a No. 1 just because... I can't sing. My point here is she has talent, regardless of what people are trying to pin on her.

20 Things Carrie Underwood Has Done Since Winning 'American Idol' Carrie Underwood has been, well, busy since winning Season 4 of American Idol in 2005. Since the confetti fell, the country singer has released nine albums and embarked on seven tours. She's also tried her hand at acting and launched a handful of businesses.

Over the years she's become one of the biggest success stories to come out of the show, winning countless awards and amassing a staggering net worth of over $100 million.

Keep scrolling to see 20 things Underwood has done since her time on the reality singing competition.