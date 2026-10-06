Stella Lefty has dealt with plenty of criticism online since breaking out with her debut song "Boston," and country legend Jo Dee Messina has a message for the rising star: She has to walk her own path.

Jo Dee Messina Defends Stella Lefty Amid Online Criticism

Messina and I were talking about Lefty on Taste of Country Nights when she addressed the controversy surrounding the young singer.

Some of the conversation centered around Lefty’s famous father and the criticism she has received because of her privileged family background.

Messina said, "Because people are famous does not mean they're invincible. Just because you know their name doesn't mean they walk around in an iron suit."

Messina understands why people may have questions, but she also knows there is a very human side to being on the receiving end of those comments.

She asks online bullies, "Why are you doing this to her? How can you sleep at night?"

Who Is Stella Lefty's Father?

Stella Lefty’s dad is Eric Lefkofsky. He’s a billionaire businessman who co-founded Groupon and is now the founder and CEO of Tempus AI, a healthcare technology company.

According to Forbes, his net worth is currently $6.9 billion.

Lefkofsky made his fortune in technology and business, not country music, but his wealth and his daughter’s family name have put a lot of attention on Lefty as she’s exploded onto the country music scene.

Jo Dee Messina's Advice to Stella Lefty

"She still has to walk her own path," Messina said, "and her father has told her, ‘You're gonna have to walk your own path, and you're gonna have to take some hits, and you're gonna, you know, people are gonna judge.'"

Messina said that knowing criticism is coming doesn't necessarily make it easier when it actually happens.

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"And it doesn't matter how much you're taught that growing up. It still hurts."

Jo Dee Messina Has a Message for All New Country Artists Facing Criticism

Messina had a strong piece of advice for Lefty and other young up-and-comers in country music.

"You harden your heart," she warned, "and once you harden your heart, then you become just as nasty as those that are taking shots."

Messina acknowledged that becoming tougher can seem necessary.

"It's a survival tactic, and I hate for people to get to that point."

Messina also offered a pretty simple way to look at the people leaving nasty comments online.

"That's not real," she pointed out. "You're not gonna see that guy at Kroger. He's not coming to Thanksgiving, right?"

READ MORE: Stella Lefty Just Hit a Career Milestone That Hasn’t Been Done Since Carrie Underwood

For Lefty, the attention isn't going away anytime soon. “Boston” has become one of the biggest songs of 2026, while Lefty continues to face criticism over her background and other aspects of her music.

What Life Was Like for a Country Fan in the 1990s What was life really like for a country fan of the '90s? These pictures show a simpler time that relied on network television, wholesome endorsements and trusted news reporting from a legend. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes