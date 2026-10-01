Kenny Chesney knows Eric Church doesn't need to open for him. That's what makes Church joining Chesney's 2027 tour so meaningful.

Church has built his own world in country music, with his own massive audience and his own headlining career. He doesn't need to jump on somebody else's tour.

But he's doing it for Chesney.

Kenny Chesney On Eric Church Opening For Him: ‘He Wouldn’t Do It for Anybody Else’

The country superstar talked about Church during an interview with Country Heat Weekly, looking back at their history together and what it means to have Church back on the road with him.

Church hasn't shared the stage with Chesney as part of the tour in 11 years.

"We haven't made music together on stage since then, 11 years, you know?" Chesney said.

A lot has changed in the world and country music since Church was opening shows for Chesney.

Since then, Church has become one of country music's biggest stars. He's built his own audience, his own touring world and a career that doesn't require him to open for anybody, and Chesney is aware of that.

"Now, especially, I mean, Eric has built his own world, he's built his own beautiful audience. Under no circumstances does Eric have to do my tour, but he is," Chesney said.

Why Is Eric Church Opening For Kenny Chesney?

"You know what, it says a lot about him, you know?" Chesney points out. "Because there's only one reason for him to do it, and that's because he wants to. Because he does not have to."

That's the difference.

Church isn't out there because he needs the exposure, or a paycheck for that matter. He's not trying to build an audience. He's already done that.

He's choosing to be there. Chesney says he's extremely appreciative of that choice.

"And I know that, and I'm so appreciative, I have so much gratitude. It just says a lot about him, you know?" Chesney said.

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Then he delivered the line that really sums up why this reunion is different.

"Because I know in my heart, he wouldn't do it for anybody else."

That's quite a thing for Chesney to say.

He doesn't sound like he's taking any of that for granted. "He does not have to do my tour, he wants to."

Eric Church First Joined Kenny Chesney's Tour in 2013

Church first joined Chesney's tour in 2013, which is hard for Chesney to believe was 13 years ago.

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"He first year we did it was in 2013, so that's been a minute... my God, it's been 13 years, right? That's crazy."

Even back then, Chesney knew Church didn't really have to do it.

"You know, and even then, it was, I mean, he really didn't have to do it, and then he came back, we talked him into coming back and doing sporadic shows in 2015. It wasn't the whole tour, but it was just every now and then he would do it with us."

That's what makes this year's reunion so interesting and amazing!

Top 10 Kenny Chesney Songs: His Biggest Hits and Most Satisfying Deep Cuts Kenny Chesney is a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame but it's hard to argue he's lost grip on what's hot today. This legend is definitely one of the genre's most important contemporary artists, with sold out tours and continued radio success to show off in 2026.

Here are Chesney's greatest hits. These 10 songs should top any playlist. Each one is an original. Each one is timeless. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes