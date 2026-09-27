Kenny Chesney says that he's not letting past heartache scare him off from the prospect of finding love again.

While doing the media rounds in support of his new Silver Sands Marina album, Chesney made a stop on CBS Mornings, where host Gayle King asked him if he was open to finding love again.

"Oh yes, no question," Chesney replied.

When King asked if past relationships that hadn't "ended well publicly" left him gunshy about love, the singer said, "Oh, no. No, not at all." He also joked that he was game to get some romantic advice from King herself.

"You've been a good advisor so far," Chesney said with a laugh, though King jokingly added that Chesney has dismissed the options she suggested in the past.

Kenny Chesney's Relationship History

Kenny Chesney has mostly kept his love life very private over the course of his career. He was briefly married to actor Renée Zellweger in 2005, and their four-month-long marriage and subsequent annulment was the subject of much media attention and speculation.

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In his 2025 book Heart Life Music, Chesney wrote about his relationship with longterm girlfriend Mary Nolan, who he spoke about mostly through the lens of their family life with their dogs.

It seems that Chesney and Nolan likely began dating in the early 2010s. Their bond grew after he adopted his dog Poncho, and she adopted her dog Ruby, and they grew into a family.

Ruby had been in a traumatic family situation before Mary adopted her. Chesney says he watched her "love Da Ruba girl back from all the bad things that happened to her," and that "Ruby needed saving, and Mary had the perfect heart for the task."

His book implies that he and Mary went through a romantic breakup at some point, but as their relationship "shifted," they continued to share their dogs and care for them together.

Kenny Chesney's Silver Sands Marina Album

Kenny Chesney released his 21st studio album, Silver Sands Marina, last week. The 11-song album includes a title track that reminded him of the kinds of places that foster real, honest connection between loved ones and families.

"When I heard the song, it was such an honest moment of connection between two people, he said during a stop on The View last week.

"In a world where — I'm on my phone a lot, I'm guilty of it," he continued. "Which sometimes leads to, I don't know, fake intimacy. So this song is about two people who just shared such a unique, real moment. That's what drew me to it."

Read More: Kenny Chesney Says Social Media Has Created 'Fake Intimacy'

"There's a lot of those moments on this record where...there's a lot of good emotions on it that make you feel really alive, like 'Silver Sands Marina' made me feel," Chesney adds.