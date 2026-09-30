Kenny Chesney Is 2 Weeks Away From Breaking Tim McGraw’s Chart-Topping Record
Kenny Chesney is still doing big things.
According to Country Aircheck, his song "Carry On" is No. 1 on the Radio & Records/Mediabase country chart, giving Chesney his 37th No. 1 hit on that chart.
That moves him into third place for the most No. 1 hits, behind George Strait with 44 and Alabama with 40. Not bad company if you ask me.
But the bigger deal is how long Chesney has been sitting at the top. "Carry On" gives him his 75th career week at No. 1.
Kenny Chesney Is 2 Weeks Away From Breaking Tim McGraw’s Chart-Topping Record
Chesney's now just two weeks away from tying Tim McGraw’s record of 77 total weeks atop the chart.
READ MORE: Kenny Chesney Is Renting Out Entire Stadiums to Rehearse for Upcoming Tour
McGraw has had that number sitting there for a while, but Chesney is knocking on the door. At this point, McGraw might want to check the locks.
Another Kenny Chesney Record Is Getting Closer
Chesney has already racked up enough No. 1 songs to move past some pretty serious country music names. Now he has another record sitting right in front of him.
George Strait still has the most No. 1 songs with 44, followed by Alabama with 40. Chesney is at 37, so he's got a little more work to do there, but he could possibly have another decade of hits in front of him.
And knowing Chesney, he probably isn't planning on slowing down anytime soon.
Kenny Chesney Has Released More Than 70 Singles
Kenny Chesney has released 72 singles throughout his career, going all the way back to his debut in the early '90s. His first No.1 single was "She's Got It All," back in 1997.
That includes 37 songs that have reached No. 1 on the Radio & Records/Mediabase chart.
That is a whole lot of singles. And apparently, Chesney still hasn't run out of things to sing about.
25 Best Kenny Chesney Songs That Prove He's Country Music Hall of Fame Worthy
Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes
Top 10 Kenny Chesney Songs: His Biggest Hits and Most Satisfying Deep Cuts
Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes