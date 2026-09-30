Kenny Chesney is still doing big things.

According to Country Aircheck, his song "Carry On" is No. 1 on the Radio & Records/Mediabase country chart, giving Chesney his 37th No. 1 hit on that chart.

That moves him into third place for the most No. 1 hits, behind George Strait with 44 and Alabama with 40. Not bad company if you ask me.

But the bigger deal is how long Chesney has been sitting at the top. "Carry On" gives him his 75th career week at No. 1.

Kenny Chesney Is 2 Weeks Away From Breaking Tim McGraw’s Chart-Topping Record

Chesney's now just two weeks away from tying Tim McGraw’s record of 77 total weeks atop the chart.

READ MORE: Kenny Chesney Is Renting Out Entire Stadiums to Rehearse for Upcoming Tour

McGraw has had that number sitting there for a while, but Chesney is knocking on the door. At this point, McGraw might want to check the locks.

Jason Kempin, Getty Images Jason Kempin, Getty Images

Another Kenny Chesney Record Is Getting Closer

Chesney has already racked up enough No. 1 songs to move past some pretty serious country music names. Now he has another record sitting right in front of him.

George Strait still has the most No. 1 songs with 44, followed by Alabama with 40. Chesney is at 37, so he's got a little more work to do there, but he could possibly have another decade of hits in front of him.

And knowing Chesney, he probably isn't planning on slowing down anytime soon.

Kenny Chesney Has Released More Than 70 Singles

Kenny Chesney has released 72 singles throughout his career, going all the way back to his debut in the early '90s. His first No.1 single was "She's Got It All," back in 1997.

That includes 37 songs that have reached No. 1 on the Radio & Records/Mediabase chart.

That is a whole lot of singles. And apparently, Chesney still hasn't run out of things to sing about.

25 Best Kenny Chesney Songs That Prove He's Country Music Hall of Fame Worthy Kenny Chesney 's best songs come from three distinct eras of his career. There are early career singles like "How Forever Feels" and mid-2000s hits like "When the Sun Goes Down," "Summertime" and "Anything But Mine."

What truly separates Chesney — a 2025 Country Music Hall of Fame inductee — from other artists is his third act. Six of the 25 songs on this list of Kenny Chesney's best were released after 2010. It's there he took some of his biggest risks, rewarding fans with some of the greatest lyrical moments and sounds of the 21st century.

We ranked the Top 25 Kenny Chesney songs using chart data, streaming and airplay numbers and staff/reader opinion. The year listed alongside the title is the year it was released as a radio single. The No. 1 song on this list exemplifies the best of what the Tennessee native is capable of. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes