Kenny Chesney is hitting the road again in 2027 with his Original Vibe Room Tour and he's visiting some of the biggest venues in the nation.

Kenny Chesney's 2027 Tour Will Hit Stadiums All Over the Nation

Fans knew something was happening when the country veteran first announced a new album called Silver Sands Marina - which arrives on Friday, Sept. 25. It's rare for him to put out an album and not take it out on the road.

Then Chesney invited his fans to The Original Vibe Room on his social media using a lanyard graphic in a video that read "Vibe Room 2027." As the lanyard spun, it revealed the names of the artists who would be joining him - Eric Church, Sheryl Crow, Old Dominion and Greylan James.

"No Shoes Nation, you’re invited to The Original Vibe Room..." he wrote alongside the video.

It wasn't long after that several stadiums began sharing their own version of the graphic with a date displayed on the lanyard. That was all it took for No Shoes Nation to realize an tour announcement was coming.

On Tuesday (Sept. 15), Chesney made the announcement official.

The tour's name is a callback to the Vibe Room the singer started back in the early 2000s: It was a private backstage hangout area where he could unwind with his band and crew, as well as spend time with fans.

"We started the Vibe Room in 2002 as a place for our people — the adults, guests and musicians — to come together, get a drink, hang out, meet up, maybe make some new friends," Chesney explains in a statement.

"It was a fun place, and I feel like that's what 2027's gonna be all about. So what else would we call it?" he adds.

Kenny Chesney's 2026 Original Vibe Room Tour Features Eric Church + Sheryl Crow

In keeping with the spirit of good times with good friends, Chesney enlisted some truly extraordinary artists to join him on his tour. One of those is Eric Church, whose relationship with Chesney dates back years. They toured together in 2013 for Chesney's No Shoes Nation tour.

"Then to give fans a twist, something a little different, but someone who rocks and everyone in No Shoes Nation loves, I asked Sheryl Crow if she wanted to come play with us and she said 'Yes,'" Chesney states. "Suddenly, we've got all that high-powered energy, and it was starting to feel the same way we did way back in the day..."

Here Are the Dates for Kenny Chesney's 2027 Vibe Room Tour

April 24 — Tampa, Fla. @ Raymond James Stadium

May 1 — Greenville, N.C. @ Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium

May 8 — Arlington, Texas @ AT&T Stadium

May 15 — St. Louis, Mo. @ The Dome at America's Center

May 22 — Minneapolis, Minn. @ U.S. Bank Stadium

May 29 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Acrisure Stadium

June 5 — Ames, Iowa @ Jack Trice Stadium

June 12 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ Lincoln Financial Field

June 19 — Orchard Park, N.Y. @ Highmark Stadium

June 26 — Chicago, Ill. @ Soldier Field

July 3 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Nissan Stadium

July 10 — Milwaukee, Wisc. @ American Family Field

July 17 — Denver, Colo. @ Empower Field at Mile High Stadium

July 24 — Kansas City, Mo. @ Arrowhead Stadium

July 31 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Aug. 8 —East Rutherford, N.J. @ MetLife Stadium

Aug. 14 — Detroit, Mich. @ Ford Field

Aug. 21 — Charlotte, N.C. @ Bank of America Stadium

Aug. 28 — Foxborough, Mass. @ Gillette Stadium

Given that Chesney is a huge football fan, it's no surprise that he will be playing these football stadiums. In fact, his last tour in 2024 - the Sun Goes Down Tour - also saw him visiting many of the same venue across the country.