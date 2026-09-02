Sometimes the best country songs come from the most random places. Enter Exhibit A: Kenny Chesney's new song "Goldfish," which was inspired by an episode of the hit Apple TV show Ted Lasso.

How 'Ted Lasso' Inspired Kenny Chesney's New Song 'Goldfish'

"Goldfish" is one of the songs from Chesney's upcoming album Silver Sands Marina, and the story behind it is actually pretty great. Songwriter Tenille Townes was going through heartbreak when she happened to be watching Ted Lasso.

If you've watched the show, you probably remember one of Ted's most famous pieces of advice: "Be a goldfish."

The idea is that goldfish have incredibly short memories, so they don't sit around thinking about their mistakes or what just happened. They simply move on.

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For Townes, that idea hit her at exactly the right time, and a country song was born, and somehow, it ended up in Kenny Chesney's hands.

That's one of the things I love about country music. You can start with a line from a television show, mix it with a little heartbreak and a great melody, and eventually you've got Chesney singing about wishing he could forget somebody.

Read More: Kenny Chesney’s New Album Includes a Hat Tip to Late Songwriter Friend Brett James

The funny part is that the song doesn't really sound like it came from a television show. It sounds like Chesney.

And that's probably the best compliment you can give it.

When Does Kenny Chesney's 'Silver Sands Marina' Come Out?

Chesney's next album, Silver Sands Marina, is scheduled for release Sept. 25 and also includes collaborations with Megan Moroney and Colbie Caillat.

So the next time you're watching Ted Lasso and hear somebody mention a goldfish, just remember: That line birthed a future Chesney hit that the world will be singing.

Top 10 Kenny Chesney Songs: His Biggest Hits and Most Satisfying Deep Cuts Kenny Chesney is a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame but it's hard to argue he's lost grip on what's hot today. This legend is definitely one of the genre's most important contemporary artists, with sold out tours and continued radio success to show off in 2026.

Here are Chesney's greatest hits. These 10 songs should top any playlist. Each one is an original. Each one is timeless. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes