How ‘Ted Lasso’ Inspired Kenny Chesney’s New Song ‘Goldfish’

How ‘Ted Lasso’ Inspired Kenny Chesney’s New Song ‘Goldfish’

Donald Bowers, Getty Images

Sometimes the best country songs come from the most random places. Enter Exhibit A: Kenny Chesney's new song "Goldfish," which was inspired by an episode of the hit Apple TV show Ted Lasso.

How 'Ted Lasso' Inspired Kenny Chesney's New Song 'Goldfish'

"Goldfish" is one of the songs from Chesney's upcoming album Silver Sands Marina, and the story behind it is actually pretty great. Songwriter Tenille Townes was going through heartbreak when she happened to be watching Ted Lasso.

If you've watched the show, you probably remember one of Ted's most famous pieces of advice: "Be a goldfish."

The idea is that goldfish have incredibly short memories, so they don't sit around thinking about their mistakes or what just happened. They simply move on.

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For Townes, that idea hit her at exactly the right time, and a country song was born, and somehow, it ended up in Kenny Chesney's hands.

That's one of the things I love about country music. You can start with a line from a television show, mix it with a little heartbreak and a great melody, and eventually you've got Chesney singing about wishing he could forget somebody.

Read More: Kenny Chesney’s New Album Includes a Hat Tip to Late Songwriter Friend Brett James

The funny part is that the song doesn't really sound like it came from a television show. It sounds like Chesney.

And that's probably the best compliment you can give it.

When Does Kenny Chesney's 'Silver Sands Marina' Come Out?

Chesney's next album, Silver Sands Marina, is scheduled for release Sept. 25 and also includes collaborations with Megan Moroney and Colbie Caillat.

So the next time you're watching Ted Lasso and hear somebody mention a goldfish, just remember: That line birthed a future Chesney hit that the world will be singing.

Top 10 Kenny Chesney Songs: His Biggest Hits and Most Satisfying Deep Cuts

Kenny Chesney is a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame but it's hard to argue he's lost grip on what's hot today. This legend is definitely one of the genre's most important contemporary artists, with sold out tours and continued radio success to show off in 2026.

Here are Chesney's greatest hits. These 10 songs should top any playlist. Each one is an original. Each one is timeless.

Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes

25 Best Kenny Chesney Songs That Prove He's Country Music Hall of Fame Worthy

Kenny Chesney's best songs come from three distinct eras of his career. There are early career singles like "How Forever Feels" and mid-2000s hits like "When the Sun Goes Down," "Summertime" and "Anything But Mine."

What truly separates Chesney — a 2025 Country Music Hall of Fame inductee — from other artists is his third act. Six of the 25 songs on this list of Kenny Chesney's best were released after 2010. It's there he took some of his biggest risks, rewarding fans with some of the greatest lyrical moments and sounds of the 21st century.

We ranked the Top 25 Kenny Chesney songs using chart data, streaming and airplay numbers and staff/reader opinion. The year listed alongside the title is the year it was released as a radio single. The No. 1 song on this list exemplifies the best of what the Tennessee native is capable of.

Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes

Filed Under: Kenny Chesney, Tenille Townes
Categories: Country Music News, Country Songs, Taste of Country Nights, Taste of Country Nights On Demand

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