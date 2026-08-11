Kenny Chesney is getting ready to release his 21st studio album, and there's already plenty for country music fans to be excited about.

Silver Sands Marina comes out on Sept. 25 and features 11-songs, including an intriguing collaboration with his pal, Megan Moroney.

Kenny Chesney Reveals Why Megan Moroney Was Perfect for New Duet 'It Just Got Weird'

Chesney recently explained on TalkShopLive why he knew her voice was exactly what the song needed, saying there was "a certain angst and a certain energy" between the two people in the song.

Chesney said there is something about Moroney's voice that made her the perfect choice for the song, adding that sometimes when she sings, "she sounds like she’s been up all night, in a great way."

Get our free mobile app

He also shared the hilarious way Moroney ended up asking to be part of it.

The Country Music Hall of Famer said "Megan called me and she goes, ‘I hear you cut a song 'It Just Got Weird.’ And she goes, ‘I want to sing on it.'"

Moroney can talk to Chesney that way because they have struck up a great friendship over the past couple of years, stemming back from their first collaboration "You Had to Be There," which Moroney wrote after being on the Sun Goes Down Tour with Chesney in 2024.

Read More: Top 10 Kenny Chesney Songs — Country Music’s Most Important Modern Artists [No. 19]

When Did Megan Moroney and Kenny Chesney Become Friends?

Moroney told me on Taste of Country Nights that the first time she met Chesney officially was before going on tour with him in 2024. The two had a breakfast scheduled with one another to get to know each other before the tour started.

Moroney told me that she called her mom on the way to the breakfast and whisper bragged to her, "I get to have breakfast with Kenny Chesney today."

Kenny Chesney Silver Sands Marina Tracklist

Silver Sands Marina will feature 11 songs:

1. “Burn My Boat”

2. “Carry On”

3. “Talkin’ Dirt”

4. “Goldfish” featuring Lily Meola

5. “Silver Sands Marina”

6. “It Just Got Weird” featuring Megan Moroney

7. “Sad Casino”

8. “Shot a Car Into Space”

9. “Remember Me That Way”

10. “What We Got Going On” with Colbie Caillat

11. “Shot Glass”

Chesney has described the album as a collection that goes to some places he hasn't gone before, with songs that can make listeners feel a wide range of emotions.

Top 13 Country Songs of 2026, Ranked Spoiler alert: you're going to find : you're going to find Ella Langley on this list of the Top Country Songs of 2026. In fact, you may spot her more than once.

That shouldn't surprise anyone as no one in country has been as successful in all the ways this year, but she's not the only woman representing. Count six females, including a singer with an edge for newbie of 2026.

We'll update as new songs are released in 2026 and the final list will drop in December. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes