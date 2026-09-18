Kenny Chesney has always had a way of taking a simple moment and turning it into something we can all relate to.

That's exactly what happened with "Silver Sands Marina," the title track from his new album, which is set to drop Sep. 25, and there's a line Chesney used when talking about the song, during an interview with Cody Alan on SiriusXM’s The Highway that really stuck with me.

Kenny Chesney Says Social Media Has Created 'Fake Intimacy'

Kenny Chesney explained what pulled him into "Silver Sands Marina" when he first heard it.

"Well, it was a little bit of nostalgia, but the thing that drew me to 'Silver Sands Marina' in the first place is because especially today, with social media and everything, we have all this fake intimacy, and 'Silver Sands Marina' was a real-life moment," he said.

What Is Kenny Chesney's "Silver Sands Marina" Song About?

The title track "Silver Sands Marina" is about two people who have a real connection in a real place. It doesn't need a bunch of likes or comments or somebody documenting every second of it.

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Chesney says, "And that's the thing that I, you know, that drew me in in the first place, right? The nostalgic part of it is there, but it's great to have these two people that had this real-life moment and this wonderful moment of connection."

Did Kenny Chesney Grow Up Near The Silver Sands Marina?

Chesney didn't grow up anywhere near New Hampshire, where Silver Sands Marina is located, but he says he had a place like it growing up in East Tennessee.

"We all have our Silver Sands Marina, I mean, I didn't grow up in New Hampshire. I grew up in East Tennessee, but I knew a place just like that."

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Then he got to the part of the song that probably hits the hardest. Something we can all relate to: "We all have that place in our mind and in our memory of where we connected with someone, even though you knew it wasn't going to last forever."

That's a pretty good way of putting it. Sometimes the people we meet aren't supposed to stay in our lives forever. But that doesn't mean the moment wasn't important.

He liked the song so much that he went to the actual Silver Sands Marina to shoot the video, noting that "It's almost like camping, it was great."

Kenny Chesney Took The Album Cover Picture For 'Silver Sands Marina'

While Chesney was there, he took a picture of the marina's sign. That ended up becoming the album cover.

℗ 2026 HEY NOW Records, distributed by Warner Records Inc. Kenny Chesney - Silver Sands Marina

Chesney said he wanted people to look at that picture and wonder what was behind the sign.

"I felt like it made people wonder what was behind that sign," he said.

And he specifically didn't want the album cover to just be another picture of himself.

"You know, it's not my face saying ‘Come buy me,’ you know? Which I've done, which a lot of people do, but it was important for me to, I don't know, have a little more behind the music on that."

There's probably somewhere in your head that takes you right back to a person and a moment you haven't forgotten... that's your Silver Sands Marina.

Top 10 Kenny Chesney Songs: His Biggest Hits and Most Satisfying Deep Cuts Kenny Chesney is a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame but it's hard to argue he's lost grip on what's hot today. This legend is definitely one of the genre's most important contemporary artists, with sold out tours and continued radio success to show off in 2026.

Here are Chesney's greatest hits. These 10 songs should top any playlist. Each one is an original. Each one is timeless. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes