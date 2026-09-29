Kenny Chesney Is Renting Out Entire Stadiums to Rehearse for Upcoming Tour
Kenny Chesney doesn't just rehearse for his stadium tours in a rehearsal hall. He actually rents out a stadium for an entire week.
That's quite the task.
Chesney recently talked about his tour rehearsals on the BobbyCast and explained why they need the extra space.
"For the last several years, we've opened our tour in Tampa, and we're gonna do that again next summer," Chesney said. "And we'll be there for a week before the first show."
"There's so many moving parts that goes into it, and you can't simulate that in a really small space or in a, even in a really big rehearsal space," he explained. "So you have to go and set everything up to see how it looks, and if something's not right, you gotta fix it."
How Much Does It Cost to Rent a Stadium?
Major pro stadiums do not publicly list rental pricing, since each event is different and requires a custom quote. But various internet sources estimate daily costs between $400,000 and upward of $2 million, depending on a number of factors.
"You have to pay every day when you rent that stadium. Every day that you're in it, you have to pay for it," Chesney said.
Maybe Chesney gets a discount for being a repeat customer?
Chesney had some jokes about it though... "They're like, 'Hey, you get us a little stadium punch card, after the fourth, you get a fifth night for free.'"
The best part is that Chesney and his crew apparently have some freedom to enjoy the stadium when they're not rehearsing.
"We can do anything we want that's legal," he said.
That has included playing flag football in the stadium and even watching games on the giant screen.
READ MORE: Kenny Chesney Says He’s Open to Finding Love Again
If it was me, I would surely hook a Playstation or XBox to the giant scoreboard and have some fun.
Chesney seemed to find a better way to spend his downtime in an empty football stadium, though.
"One year we watched the Final Four on our big screen in there," Chesney said. "We had a bar set on stage, and we watched the Final Four up there one year. It was great."
Not a bad way to spend rehearsal week!
25 Best Kenny Chesney Songs That Prove He's Country Music Hall of Fame Worthy
Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes
PICTURES: See Inside Kenny Chesney's Spectacular $11.5 Million Tennessee Estate
Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker