Kenny Chesney doesn't just rehearse for his stadium tours in a rehearsal hall. He actually rents out a stadium for an entire week.

That's quite the task.

Chesney recently talked about his tour rehearsals on the BobbyCast and explained why they need the extra space.

"For the last several years, we've opened our tour in Tampa, and we're gonna do that again next summer," Chesney said. "And we'll be there for a week before the first show."

"There's so many moving parts that goes into it, and you can't simulate that in a really small space or in a, even in a really big rehearsal space," he explained. "So you have to go and set everything up to see how it looks, and if something's not right, you gotta fix it."

How Much Does It Cost to Rent a Stadium?

Major pro stadiums do not publicly list rental pricing, since each event is different and requires a custom quote. But various internet sources estimate daily costs between $400,000 and upward of $2 million, depending on a number of factors.

"You have to pay every day when you rent that stadium. Every day that you're in it, you have to pay for it," Chesney said.

Maybe Chesney gets a discount for being a repeat customer?

Chesney had some jokes about it though... "They're like, 'Hey, you get us a little stadium punch card, after the fourth, you get a fifth night for free.'"

The best part is that Chesney and his crew apparently have some freedom to enjoy the stadium when they're not rehearsing.

"We can do anything we want that's legal," he said.

That has included playing flag football in the stadium and even watching games on the giant screen.

READ MORE: Kenny Chesney Says He’s Open to Finding Love Again

If it was me, I would surely hook a Playstation or XBox to the giant scoreboard and have some fun.

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Chesney seemed to find a better way to spend his downtime in an empty football stadium, though.

"One year we watched the Final Four on our big screen in there," Chesney said. "We had a bar set on stage, and we watched the Final Four up there one year. It was great."

Not a bad way to spend rehearsal week!

25 Best Kenny Chesney Songs That Prove He's Country Music Hall of Fame Worthy Kenny Chesney 's best songs come from three distinct eras of his career. There are early career singles like "How Forever Feels" and mid-2000s hits like "When the Sun Goes Down," "Summertime" and "Anything But Mine."

What truly separates Chesney — a 2025 Country Music Hall of Fame inductee — from other artists is his third act. Six of the 25 songs on this list of Kenny Chesney's best were released after 2010. It's there he took some of his biggest risks, rewarding fans with some of the greatest lyrical moments and sounds of the 21st century.

We ranked the Top 25 Kenny Chesney songs using chart data, streaming and airplay numbers and staff/reader opinion. The year listed alongside the title is the year it was released as a radio single. The No. 1 song on this list exemplifies the best of what the Tennessee native is capable of. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes