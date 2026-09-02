There's no wrong way to grieve the death of Dolly Parton, as long as you're not a jerk about it.

The Aug. 25 passing of the country music legend, actor and philanthropist unified in ways rarely seen. The president of the United States called for flags to be lowered to half staff and both sides of the political aisle were good with it (mostly, as you'll soon see).

In country music, two people who seemingly can't agree on the color of the sky put down their weapons.

"The term 'legend' gets thrown around a lot these days but she really was," Jason Aldean writes. "She was truly a bright light that shined just a little brighter than anyone else in the room."

Sadly, not everyone was so gracious.

Garth Brooks' Daughter Reacts To Dolly Parton's Death

Our list does not include Garth Brooks' daughter, Allie Colleen. The singer is being accused of making Dolly's death all about her, but that's not fair. Response to Parton's death was personal, with no two caches of emotions manifesting the same.

Colleen was simply saying she understands what Parton's family is going through in ways most do not. Was her statement perfect?

It was not, but it wasn't offensive either. The same can't be said for ...

Bill Maher's "Nip" Slip

Comedian and political commentator Bill Maher made a cheap joke about Parton during his Real Time monologue on Friday. After commentary that indicated he felt there were more important things to talk about, he said:

"The Santa Monica ferris wheel is lit up with hearts. The Empire State Building was put up in pink. The Sphere in Las Vegas added a nipple."

People were not amused.

Hersheypark Tried To Top Dollywood

Fans took to social media to praise Dolly Parton's generosity and one mentioned the reasonable prices at Dollywood ("approximately $99, per the note). In the replies, Hersheypark boasted about $49.99 summer ticket prices.

Fans were not happy that the park entered the chat, with some calling the move tactless.

The message was quickly deleted and the park apologized and explained, telling People:

We join the millions mourning the loss of Dolly Parton, whose generosity, talent and spirit touched so many. A member of our social media team noticed inaccurate pricing information about Hersheypark within a post and intended to respond directly just to that individual to correct it, not realizing the reply would appear as a response to a conversation about Dollywood. It was removed as soon as we recognized the context. We sincerely apologize for any insensitivity.

The Mayor Who Refused To Lower the Flag

Olive Branch, Miss., Mayor Ken Adams takes the lowering of flags to half-staff very seriously and he simply doesn't think Dolly Parton is worthy.

Of course Pres. Donald Trump ordered it at the national level and almost everyone else in government has followed. Not Ken.

"If we lower the flag every time a well-known or beloved person passes away, I believe we eventually lessen the meaning of the gesture," Adams says.

Over 3,000 people commented on the post, creating divisiveness where none was previously. About 45,000 people live in Olive Branch.

The Kid from Silver Spoons Says "I Told You So!"

Ricky Schroder played Dolly Parton's father in the Coat of Many Colors movie (2015). On social media he commemorated the moment, revealing they differed on a few things.

Then, things got ugly.

On Instagram Story, Schroder referred to Parton's support of the COVID-19 vaccine, adding that he warned her against supporting the "experiment."

What does that mean? Does he think that's tied to her death?

It's a wild way to advance a political agenda, one not appreciated by many of Parton's fans.