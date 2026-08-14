Dolly Parton was supposed to be at Dollywood on Friday, but her doctor told her she needed to stay put.

The country music icon was scheduled to appear in person at the Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, theme park for the opening ceremony of its new NightFlight Expedition roller coaster. Instead, Parton joined the celebration virtually from Nashville, where she explained why she couldn't make the trip.

I'm still in Nashville, and I'm sorry about that. I'm supposed to be there in person, like we planned. Now I've told you before, all my fans, that I have had a few little health issues. And sometimes I get a little dizzy, and I get dehydrated.

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Parton then revealed that her doctor had specifically advised her not to travel this week.

"And I'm dehydrated, and so my Nashville doctor clipped my wings, saying you ain't traveling this week," she So I guess if your doctor tells you you ain't traveling this week, you ain't traveling this week.

Dolly Parton's Health

Parton has been open about dealing with health issues over the past year, including stepping back from live performances and canceling her planned Las Vegas residency.

In May, she shared that she was responding well to medication and treatment and that her immune and digestive systems had gotten "all out of whack" over the previous few years.

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She has also previously explained that grief following the death of her husband, Carl Dean, took a physical and emotional toll.

Knoxville Photo / Instagram Knoxville Photo / Instagram

Despite stepping back from the stage, Parton has continued working and finding ways to connect with her fans. Her virtual appearance at Dollywood was no different.

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"I like to keep you in the loop," she told the crowd.

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Although Parton couldn't be at Dollywood in person, she still found a very Dolly way to celebrate the park's newest attraction — fairy wings and all.