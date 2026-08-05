A man who defaced a popular mural of Dolly Parton will not face charges.

On Monday (Aug. 3), a man wearing a Doobie Brothers t-shirt walked up to the mural and threw black paint at it. It splattered down Parton's nose, dripping well below her chin.

This Dolly Parton mural is on a wall outside the 5 Spot, a popular music venue in East Nashville.

Local artist Kim Radford painted the mural in August 2020. The finished piece also includes Parton's quote in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Security footage from a nearby vintage clothing store called the Hip Zipper was clear enough for someone to identify the offender.

Related: 30 Pictures of Young Dolly Parton

The act of vandalism happened in broad daylight and the person responsible had several identifying physical traits (long black hair, an arm tattoo) so it didn't take long for the owner of the 5 Spot to figure it all out.

He actually defaced two murals, but that's not the most surprising part.

Dolly Parton Mural Vandal Comes Forward

By late Monday, the 5 Spot had shared that not only did they know who did it, they know why.

The vandal (name was not released) explained himself to the businesses involved, saying it was not done out of hate or anger towards any person, building or lifestyle.

"He's in a bad mental state," the music venue shares.

Furthermore, no one involved will be pressing charges and plans are in motion to fix it.

Radford says she's going to repair the mural on Thursday (Aug. 6). While she's done many murals, including pieces involving Taylor Swift, John Prine, American Aquarium and more, the Dolly piece put her on the map in 2020.

"Stay tuned for her glow up," Radford shares, in all caps.

Parton has not commented on the incident.