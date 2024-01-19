Dolly Parton was not only the most beloved country star of all time, but she was also one of the most notable and recognizable figures in all of entertainment.

With a career that spanned more than fifty years, Parton sold more than 100 million records worldwide, making her one of the best-selling musical artists ever.

She had a resume longer than a CVS drug store receipt that boasted 11 Grammy Awards wins, 10 CMA Awards — including Entertainer of the Year — 5 ACM Awards, 4 People's Choice Awards and 3 American Music Awards.

And that's just the shortlist!

The "9 to 5" hitmaker was also in a select group to have received at least one nomination from the Academy Awards, Grammy Awards, Tony Awards and Emmy Awards.

Parton was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 1999, and in 2022, she was nominated for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame — a nomination she initially declined, but ultimately accepted due to pressure from fans.

READ MORE: Here's the Real Reason Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers Never Dated

To make it official, she cut her first true rock album, Rockstar, and released it in November 2023 — the same month she was inducted into the Rock Hall.

Let's go on a walk down memory lane and into the early years of the country music icon.

30 Photos of Dolly Parton Young Dolly Parton has been a fixture in country music and really, all of entertainment, since the 1960s. The only thing that has changed about the icon is her age — she's as radiant as she's ever been! Check out these pictures of a young Dolly Parton. Gallery Credit: Evan Paul

Dolly Parton Performs In a Dallas Cowboys Cheerleading Outfit Dolly Parton appeared in the iconic Dallas Cowboys' cheerleader uniform during halftime of an NFL game between the Washington Commanders and Dallas Cowboys on Thursday (Nov. 23) in Dallas, Texas. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes

PICTURES: See Inside Dolly Parton's Charming California Cabin Dolly Parton sold her cozy cabin in California in 2024, and pictures show a charming retreat that's as down-home as she was. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker

12 Rarely Seen Photos of Dolly Parton In the '70s Dolly Parton was a really, really big star in the 1970s, so when she showed up to party, famous people gathered around her. The country music icon was a must-see act on both coasts, and photos not included in this illustrious gallery feature her dancing at Studio 54 and performing across the world.

These 12 rarely seen photos of Dolly Parton from the 1970s give you a look at what her life — and celebrity life in general — was like 40 to 50 years ago. There are a few country stars included in these pics, but mostly this list is filled with unexpected moments with other stars you'll recognize.

Dolly Parton: 80 Years and 80 Unforgettable Moments Dolly Parton 's best songs, top films, funniest quotes and most admirable charitable works make this list of 80 unforgettable moments.

The country queen turned 80 years old on Jan. 19, 2026. Consider this our birthday card, or a long letter that states all the ways she's appreciated. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes