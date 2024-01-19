Here Are 30 Photos of Dolly Parton Young
Dolly Parton was not only the most beloved country star of all time, but she was also one of the most notable and recognizable figures in all of entertainment.
With a career that spanned more than fifty years, Parton sold more than 100 million records worldwide, making her one of the best-selling musical artists ever.
She had a resume longer than a CVS drug store receipt that boasted 11 Grammy Awards wins, 10 CMA Awards — including Entertainer of the Year — 5 ACM Awards, 4 People's Choice Awards and 3 American Music Awards.
And that's just the shortlist!
The "9 to 5" hitmaker was also in a select group to have received at least one nomination from the Academy Awards, Grammy Awards, Tony Awards and Emmy Awards.
Parton was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 1999, and in 2022, she was nominated for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame — a nomination she initially declined, but ultimately accepted due to pressure from fans.
READ MORE: Here's the Real Reason Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers Never Dated
To make it official, she cut her first true rock album, Rockstar, and released it in November 2023 — the same month she was inducted into the Rock Hall.
Let's go on a walk down memory lane and into the early years of the country music icon.
30 Photos of Dolly Parton Young
Gallery Credit: Evan Paul
Dolly Parton Performs In a Dallas Cowboys Cheerleading Outfit
Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes
PICTURES: See Inside Dolly Parton's Charming California Cabin
Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker
12 Rarely Seen Photos of Dolly Parton In the '70s
Dolly Parton: 80 Years and 80 Unforgettable Moments
Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes
PICTURES: See Inside Dolly Parton's Cozy California Cabin
Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker