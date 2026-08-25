Dolly Parton’s Final Message To Fans Was Filled With Hope

Dolly Parton's death has left fans with heavy hearts and one key question: Did she know?

As in, did Parton know she was really sick even as she told us her future was bright?

We may never know the answer to that question. For now, it's worth sitting with her final messages, sent in interviews and on social media.

Dolly Parton died at age 80 on Aug. 25, 2026.

She'd admitted to health challenges over the past year but never let on that any were serious.

A statement from her publicist adds that Parton died peacefully in Nashville.

Related: The Top 20 Dolly Parton Songs of All Time

Dolly Parton's Final Social Media Post

On Instagram, Parton's final post came on Aug. 5. It's a throwback clip of her singing "Islands In the Stream" with Kenny Rogers. That's fitting as Rogers (who died in 2020) was the duet partner she was most closely associated with.

Prior to that she sent out a video promoting her new museum and hotel. My Life of Many Colors is set to open inside her Songtellers hotel in Nashville later this year. Before that it was a mix of throwbacks and promotional videos for projects she was working on.

Country fans have started to realize that her last, very personal Instagram post was sent to thank Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce for a donation to her Imagination Library.

Dolly Parton's Final Interview Provided a Critical Health Update

Last Friday (Aug. 21), Parton spoke to People about her health and indicated she was moving full team ahead with professional plans. Touring might not be an option, she shared, but she was working on "avatar performances" that allowed her to be present in a different sort of way.

The 80-year-old confessed to "hard times with my health" and added a familiar line that she was finally paying attention to her own health, after years spent looking after her late husband Carl, who died in 2025.

“But I think because we live in a 24/7 world with social media, everything gets magnified in ways it wasn’t years ago," she says. "I used to joke that I was the queen of the tabloids, but now I guess I can say I’m the queen of social media AI! Seriously, though, even though I’m still healin’, I’m still workin’.”

This message is similar to what she's shared throughout 2026, even as more and more missed appearances stacked up.

On Tuesday, People shared that shortly after that interview Parton was admitted to the hospital. The reason was not made clear.