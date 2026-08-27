Even while facing her own illness, Dolly Parton thought about how she could help others.

Her sister Stella Parton shared that deeply personal detail in a heartwarming tribute on Thursday (Aug. 27), revealing what Dolly told her about her treatment if doctors reached a point where they had little hope of saving her.

The revelation offers another glimpse into the selflessness that defined Dolly's life and the way she wanted to use even the hardest circumstances to help others.

Stella's Message

My sister was one of the most generous, thoughtful, and kind people I've ever known. What the world saw is exactly who she was, so much so, she told me recently that if there was no hope for her, she would still allow her medical team to try experimental drugs in the hope of helping others in the future.

Dolly was still thinking about what her experience could mean for someone else, even as she faced her own cancer diagnosis.

"My sister was always thinking of others," Stella continued. "And if you want to honor her legacy, show more kindness, lift others up, and give more of your time and resources, as she continued to do to the very end."

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Stella ended her tribute with a simple message about the impact her sister had on the world: "She left the world a better place by being in it."

Dolly's Legacy

Dolly's representatives previously said she was surrounded by loved ones at Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center in Nashville when she died on Tuesday (Aug. 25). She was 80.

They described her as someone who brought "joy, laughter, hope and integrity" to everything she touched, while pointing to her generosity through the Dolly Parton Imagination Library and her support of medical research.

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Dolly's family has asked those who want to honor her to consider donating to the Imagination Library in place of flowers.

Her work will also continue through projects she had already put in motion, including a new hotel and museum, Dolly's Cup of Ambition Coffee and the Broadway musical DOLLY: A True Original Musical.

But Stella's message adds something deeply personal to the legacy Dolly leaves behind. Even as she faced her own mortality, she was thinking about what she could do for someone else.