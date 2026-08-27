A new push is underway to honor Dolly Parton in a very big way in Nashville.

The effort has gained momentum since the Tennessee icon's death, with a petition calling for a major Nashville landmark to carry her name drawing renewed attention.

Now, a state lawmaker says he's ready to turn the idea into legislation.

Tennessee Lawmaker Plans Dolly Parton Airport Bill

State Rep. Todd Warner, R-Chapel Hill, told News 2 that he plans to introduce legislation to rename Nashville International Airport after Parton during the next legislative session.

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"It will be one of the first bills that I file if someone doesn't beat me to it in November," Warner said.

Warner previously sponsored legislation to rename the airport after President Donald Trump. During that effort, he heard from Tennesseans who wanted Parton's name considered instead. He said those messages have increased since her death.

Warner believes a bill honoring Parton could receive bipartisan support, pointing to her contributions to Tennessee, country music and the Dolly Parton Imagination Library.

Petition to Rename Nashville Airport Gains Momentum

Nashville comedian Lydia Popovich and photographer Dan Dion launched a Change.org petition last year calling for the airport to become Dolly Parton International Airport.

The petition had around 50,000 signatures when it launched and has since climbed past 117,000.

Read More: What Happens to Dollywood After Dolly Parton's Death?

Popovich said she initially put the campaign out of her mind after learning Parton had died, but messages from supporters brought it back into focus.

People want to remember her. They want to remember even beyond the immediacy of her death. I feel like this is Nashville's way of telling Dolly that we love her forever.

Dolly Parton's Tennessee Legacy

Parton died Tuesday (Aug. 25) at 80 following a brief battle with cancer. Her nephew Bryan Seaver announced her death in an emotional video.

Born in Tennessee, Parton spent decades turning her success into opportunities for others, including through her Imagination Library and other philanthropic work.

Her legacy will also continue through projects she had already put in motion, including a new hotel, museum, coffee brand and the Broadway musical DOLLY: A True Original Musical.

Now, Warner wants her name to welcome people arriving in the Tennessee city she helped make famous.