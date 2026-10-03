Dolly Parton's nephew has filed a legal motion in a Tennessee court to request a delay in an upcoming hearing regarding a restraining order her estate has obtained against him.

Why Did Dolly Parton's Nephew Go to Court in Her Estate Battle?

The Associated Press reports that Parton's nephew, Bryan Seaver, represented himself in court on Friday (Oct. 3).

He asked the judge to delay an upcoming hearing set for Oct. 9 by approximately 10 days so that he can have more time to find a lawyer and prepare a defense for the hearing.

His filing claims “the defendants lack any legal knowledge or skills to proceed in this matter without retained counsel or what, if any, challenges can or should be raised.”

Seaver seeks the delay because he says the lawyer he wants to hire isn't available to meet with him until Monday (Oct. 5), and he says he won’t object to extending the restraining order until a date is set for the hearing.

The judge assigned to the case, Chancellor I’Ashea L. Myles, has yet to issue a reply to Seaver’s new filing.

Why Did Dolly Parton's Estate File a Restraining Order Against Her Nephew?

Parton's longtime manager, Danny Nozell, requested the restraining order in September in response to threats he alleges Seaver made against him and others, as well as other erratic behavior.

Bryan Seaver is Cassie Parton's son, and he served as Parton's head of security until her death.

Nozell also filed a lawsuit accusing Seaver of personal and professional threats.

Seaver was fired as head of security in September, just weeks after the icon's death on Aug. 25.

Seaver was fired as head of security in September, just weeks after the icon's death on Aug. 25. Nozell's filing included several threatening messages he says Seaver sent.

What Is the Lawsuit Over Dolly Parton's Estate?

Nozell now runs She's Alive LLC, a company created to oversee Parton's professional trust.

Seaver runs Squardro Augmented Protection Services, LLC. He was the family member who announced Parton' death via a social media video

The lawsuit alleges extortion, coercion and threats that have led to employees resigning, refusing to come into the office or needing personal security.

The filing sought a restraining order, and Myles granted it based on the repeated threats cited in the complaint, as well as the alleged demands for payment and Seaver’s “claimed access to weapons, experience with violence, and intention to retaliate," the AP reports.

According to Nahville's Tennessean newspaper, Seaver is to stay 1,000 feet from any employee of She's Alive and cut off any communication with anyone tied to the company.

What Did Dolly Parton's Nephew Say in His Text Messages?

While TMZ reported the story early, Variety was first to publish text messages, in which Seaver allegedly referred to himself as an arms dealer.

"I’m not an entertainment person. I’m a killer," reads one message described in the filing. "I sold 27 million $ worth of ammunition and arms to the Haitian Police on day Dolly died. Entertainment is not my game. I have spent my career breaking things and spying on African and Arab leaders. And protecting Dolly."

Additional messages stressed that he was a threat, and one promised a podcast "dedicated to ruining Dolly's brand partnerships" if he wasn't paid.

"Her money better be bigger than I can make elsewhere or I’m going to f--k everyone," he wrote, according to the filing.

In response, Seaver told TMZ that nothing in the lawsuit was meant as a threat and that he was only having "rage talk" and crying on the phone with Nozell.

"I was talking frankly in a private way with Danny, who I thought was my friend, and he fancies himself a gangster," he claimed.

Dolly Parton: 80 Years and 80 Unforgettable Moments Dolly Parton 's best songs, top films, funniest quotes and most admirable charitable works make this list of 80 unforgettable moments.

The country queen turned 80 years old on Jan. 19, 2026. Consider this our birthday card, or a long letter that states all the ways she's appreciated. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes