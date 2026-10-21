Kelsea Ballerini is giving back to her Tennessee roots in a big way. She is helping fund a new music program at Dolly Parton's Children's Hospital in Knoxville that will bring live music directly to the bedsides of children receiving care.

Kelsea Ballerini Funds New Music Program at Dolly Parton's Children's Hospital

Ballerini returned to her hometown on Tuesday (Oct. 20) to launch the program along with Musicians On Call, a nonprofit that brings live music to patients in healthcare facilities.

Max Sternlicht / Courtesy of Musicians On Call Max Sternlicht / Courtesy of Musicians On Call

This is the organization's first program in the Knoxville area, and will provide moments of happiness for patients, their families and hospital staff.

The program was made possible through Ballerini's support of her Feel Your Way Through Charitable Fund.

"Music is one of those things that just meets you where you are. Whatever you need, whether it's to smile, dance, celebrate, grieve or feel less alone, it's going to be there for you," Ballerini said.

Kelsea Ballerini Has Worked With Musicians On Call for 11 Years

Ballerini has spent more than a decade volunteering with the organization, visiting patients at their bedsides in Nashville and Phoenix and performing virtually during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I've gotten to do this with Musicians On Call for 11 years, and I know how important and magical these programs are. To be able to bring that here is truly a dream come true," Ballerini said.

During Tuesday's launch, Ballerini performed for patients and hospital staff, singing her songs "I Would, Would You," "Dibs" and "If You Go Down (I'm Going Down Too)." She also performed a version of Bill Withers' classic "Lean On Me."

Ballerini made time to visit patients who couldn't attend the performance, sharing music and personal moments with them at their bedsides.

Max Sternlicht / Courtesy of Musicians On Call Max Sternlicht / Courtesy of Musicians On Call

The Music Program Will Continue at Dolly Parton Children's Hospital

Unlike a one-time celebrity visit, the new program is to become a continuing part of the patient experience at Dolly Parton Children's Hospital. Musicians On Call will send volunteer guides and musicians into the hospital to perform for children and their families during what can be some of the most difficult moments of their lives.

Pete Griffin, president and CEO of Musicians On Call, praised Ballerini's commitment to bringing music to patients.

"Kelsea has been working with Musicians On Call for more than a decade, and she is absolutely magical every time she sets foot in a hospital room. She instantly lights up the room, and brings so much joy with both her music and energy."

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Griffin added that Ballerini's generosity will allow the organization to establish its first program in Knoxville, creating meaningful experiences for patients and families long after the launch event.

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For Ballerini, the program offers a way to give back to the community she calls home, Knoxville, Tn, while touting something she's believed in for years: Music can make people feel less alone, even when life gets difficult.

PICTURES: See Inside Kelsea Ballerini's Dazzling Nashville Farmhouse Kelsea Ballerini is taking fans inside the dazzling modern farmhouse that she now calls home in Nashville. The singer's new residence is filled with colorful furniture and bold-print wallpaper that she calls "maximalist," but it's also set on a piece of land big enough for her dog, Dibs, to have some room to roam. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker