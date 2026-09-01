Dolly Parton's name will soon shine again on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The country music icon's star was vandalized in the days following her death, but a replacement is now being installed after the damaged star became an unexpected memorial for those mourning her loss.

The new star is expected to be ready for visitors later this week.

Dolly Parton's Star Is Being Replaced

Dolly's Hollywood Walk of Fame star was vandalized after photos and videos circulated on social media showing scratches across the surface, including damage to her name.

Read More: Where is Dolly Buried? See Her Grave + More Country Gravesites

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce confirmed that repairs were underway, with the Hollywood Historic Trust handling the work.

The Hollywood Historic Trust and Hollywood Chamber of Commerce are proud to honor the legacy of Dolly Parton with a replacement of her star. The new star will be available for viewing this Friday (Sept. 4).

The star will be cured before it is polished, allowing visitors to once again see Dolly's name on the famous Hollywood Boulevard.

Dolly's Star Became a Memorial

After Dolly's death, her star became a makeshift memorial, with flowers, photographs, candles and other mementos left at the site.

Those items were removed Monday morning ahead of the scheduled repairs, which began Tuesday (Sept. 1).

Justin Sullivan, Getty Images Justin Sullivan, Getty Images

Dolly's original star was dedicated in June 1984 at 6712 Hollywood Blvd. in Los Angeles. She received the honor alongside Sylvester Stallone during a joint ceremony while the two were promoting their film Rhinestone.



Read More: Dolly Parton’s Manager Reveals Why There'll Be No Public Memorial

Dolly later received a second Hollywood Walk of Fame star in 2018 alongside Emmylou Harris and Linda Ronstadt to honor their collaborative album Trio. That made Dolly the first woman in the 21st century to have two stars on the Walk of Fame.

Remembering Dolly Parton

The country music icon died Aug. 25 at 80 following a brief battle with cancer. She was surrounded by loved ones at Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center in Nashville, according to her representatives.

Her nephew Bryan Seaver announced her death, saying Dolly had "lived in the light."

Now, her Hollywood star is getting a new beginning — giving those who loved Dolly another place to remember the country icon and celebrate the music and generosity that made her so beloved.