Dolly Parton's music continues to make history after her death.

Five of the country music icon's recordings appear on the Billboard Hot 100, including two songs that reached the top 40 for the first time. It's another reminder of the remarkable staying power of Parton's songwriting and the songs she gave to the world.

Parton died on Tuesday (Aug. 25) in Nashville at 80. Her music continues to find new audiences while longtime fans return to some of her most beloved recordings.

5 Dolly Parton Songs on the Billboard Hot 100

Parton's five Hot 100 appearances come as her music finds new life following her death.

Read More: 5 Singers Who Covered Dolly Parton's 'I Will Always Love You' [Listen]

Her songwriting had already crossed generations and genres, and the chart's latest snapshot shows just how deeply those songs remain embedded in popular music.

Here are the five Dolly Parton songs that landed on the Billboard Hot 100 following her death, ranked by where they placed on the chart:

'Jolene' — No. 16

"Jolene" is the highest-charting of Parton's five songs on the Hot 100.

It originally became her first Hot 100 hit in 1974, reaching No. 60. Beyoncé later reimagined the song and took her version to No. 7 in 2024.

'9 to 5' — No. 18

One of Parton's most recognizable songs, "9 to 5" was written for the 1980 film of the same name, in which Parton also starred.

The song became one of her signature hits and now returns to the Hot 100 at No. 18.

'Islands in the Stream' — No. 26

Parton joins Kenny Rogers on "Islands in the Stream," their enduring 1983 duet.

The song returns to the Hot 100 at No. 26, bringing one of Parton's most beloved collaborations back to the chart.

'I Will Always Love You' — No. 27

Parton wrote "I Will Always Love You" in 1973 and recorded it the following year.

Her original 1974 recording had never previously appeared on the Hot 100. It now debuts at No. 27, while Whitney Houston's iconic version famously reached No. 1 in 1992-93.

'Here You Come Again' — No. 44

"Here You Come Again" returns to the Hot 100 at No. 44.

The song became one of Parton's signature recordings and another reminder of just how many songs from her catalog have endured across generations.