Dolly Parton had just about every dream collaboration you could imagine during her legendary career. But even Dolly had a couple of names she never managed to check off her list.

Dolly Parton Wanted to Work With These 2 Music Legends Before She Died [EXCLUSIVE]

Before her death, in an exclusive Taste of Country Nights interview from 2023, Parton revealed there were two music legends she really wanted to work with but simply ran out of time to make it happen: Mick Jagger and Cher.

The revelation came while Parton was talking about her ambitious Rockstar album, which featured an incredible list of guests from across the music world.

And apparently, there were a few more names she was chasing.

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"There was a few that I missed I could have gotten on this album," Dolly explained. "And I chased, you know, Mick Jagger around the whole album. He was working on his album. He was willing to do it. He was willing to work on some things," she said.

Why Did Dolly Parton Never Work With Mick Jagger?

According to Parton herself, "We couldn't really catch up until I ran out of time. I missed him."

Dolly Parton Always Wanted to do a Song With Cher

Parton told me, "Cher and I were gonna do something, but we never did find the right thing to do."

She acknowledged that Cher isn't exactly a rock artist, but when you're Dolly Parton, apparently the rules can be bent a little.

"She's not rock, but she's Cher."

Dolly named Jagger and Cher as the two collaborations she had hoped to make happen in her lifetime but never did.

Read More: Here Are 30 Photos of Dolly Parton Young

"Those are the two that I had hoped to get that I missed," she said.

Dolly Parton Made a Rock Album

Parton's Rockstar album was already packed with major names, including Paul McCartney, Elton John, Stevie Nicks, Miley Cyrus, Pink and many others. But hearing her admit there were still a couple of artists she wanted — and simply couldn't make happen — is a reminder that even a career as extraordinary as hers still had a few "what ifs."

And now we'll never know what Parton and Mick Jagger or Cher might have created together. That's one heck of a missed opportunity.

Tributes to Dolly Parton Nationwide Following Her Death Dolly Parton passed away on Aug. 25 at the age of 80. She was a remarkable woman who was loved by millions, if not billions, of people.

Since her death, people have been looking for ways to honor her life and legacy all across the nation. From landmarks lighting up pink, to flowers being laid down at her home, the nation is showing up to return the love she gave to us. Gallery Credit: Jess Rose