Carly Pearce is making her movie debut! The country singer is joining the cast of My Jesus, an upcoming film inspired by Christian music star Anne Wilson's life story.

Pearce announced the news on Instagram, sharing her excitement about being part of the project and helping bring Wilson's story to the screen.

The Lionsgate and Kingdom Story Company film is a music-driven coming-of-age story featuring a cast of familiar faces from television and film.

What Is Carly Pearce's Movie Debut?

Pearce will make a special appearance in My Jesus, which is inspired by Wilson's book My Jesus: From Heartache to Hope.

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"Secret's out! So excited to be making my film debut and to be a part of telling @annewilsonmusic's incredible story. Can't wait for y'all to see it!" Pearce wrote on Instagram.

The film follows Anne, played by Aliza Kate Barlow, a teenager whose life changes after she posts a video of herself singing online. The video sparks an avalanche of responses and catches the attention of executives in both the Christian and country music industries.

As Anne's music career begins to take shape, she must navigate how her growing opportunities affect her family and friends. The story also follows her journey to understand her faith, her identity, and her purpose.

Who Is in the Cast of 'My Jesus?'

Pearce joins a cast led by Barlow, alongside Gavin Casalegno, Monica Potter, Kay Oyegun, Beau Bridges and Charles Esten.

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Five additional cast members were also announced: Abby Glover, Sophia Bunnell, Chloé Flowers, Pilot Bunch and Cheyenne Jackson.

The film is being produced by Lionsgate and Kingdom Story Company. Pearce's appearance marks her first film role, adding a new milestone to a career that has already included country radio hits and major awards.