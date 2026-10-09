Dolly Parton gave rising country artist Belles the surprise of a lifetime when the country legend fell in love with a song the young singer wrote and decided she wanted to sing on it.

The song, "Son of Jolene," came to Belles after she toured with an opening act whose mother was actually named Jolene.

Belles turned the idea into a song, never imagining it would eventually reach one of her biggest musical heroes.

Dolly Parton Gave a Young Country Artist an Unforgettable Gift Before Her Death

Her Nashville publisher got the song to Parton's producer, Kent Wells, who loved it and agreed to play it for Parton.

"I'm from Nebraska and just grew up idolizing Dolly," Belles told me during an interview on Taste of Country Nights. "She was just my favorite all the time."

When Belles learned Parton was going to hear her song, she couldn't believe it. Just the fact that Parton's ears would hear her record was plenty for Belles.

"I thought, 'There's no way; this is like a prank,'" she recalls. "I was like, 'This is not real.'"

Dolly Parton Loved "Son of Jolene" So Much That She Wanted To Sing On It

Belles' publisher called an unexpected Zoom meeting at 5PM on a Sunday to share the news.

"She was like, 'Dolly loves the song and wants to sing it with you,'" Belles says. "I think I was in shock, to be honest."

READ MORE: Dolly Parton’s $7.95 Million Hollywood Hills Estate for Sale – See Inside! [Pictures]

Understandably so, as a young artist in her 20s who grew up idolizing Parton got the phone call that every country artist would love to get.

The moment became even more emotional when Belles finally heard Parton's vocals in the studio.

"I was just crying," she says. "I could not believe it."

Belles was blown away by Parton's performance, from singing high and low parts to joining her on the lead vocal and adding her own line in the second chorus. It's really quite remarkable how Parton whipped her part together so flawlessly.

The end of the song features a back-and-forth from Parton and Belles that is simply incredible to lay ears on.

"Obviously, she's the greatest of all time, but the choices that she made ... it was so creative and so well done," Belles says. "I was absolutely floored."

Dolly Parton's Personal Music Studio

The collaboration also gave Belles the chance to meet Parton in person at her studio, where they filmed interviews and a music video together... at least the parts Belles remembers.

"I blacked out the first five minutes, she's like my number one idol," she admits.

Parton praised Belles' voice and songwriting, telling her, "I love your voice. You sound amazing. The song is so clever."

Could you imagine getting that compliment from an all-time legend?

Belles adds that even when the cameras stopped rolling, Parton remained just as kind.

She was everything that you'd think Dolly would be, I was even more of a bigger fan.

Belles says Parton wanted "Son of Jolene" to succeed and hoped it would get played on the radio.

Now, the young artist is grateful to see more people discovering the song and the unforgettable gift Parton gave her.

PICTURES: See Inside Dolly Parton's Former $7.95 Million Hollywood Hills Mansion Dolly Parton's former estate high in the Hollywood Hills is for sale, and it's a property fit for one of the most beloved and celebrated entertainers of all time. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker