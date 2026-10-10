Will Belles + Dolly Parton Top the Video Countdown This Week?

Rising country artist Belles got to work alongside Dolly Parton as one of the last projects of the late county icon's life for her "Son of Jolene" video. Will Taste of Country readers make it the most popular video in country music this week?

Belles admits she was surprised that Parton even ended up hearing her song. She was stunned when the country icon asked to perform on it, and even appear in the video:

Jet Jurgensmeyer has a new video out this week for "Sane to My Crazy," and pop-country singer Tyra Madison is also looking for votes for her new "There's the Bar" video.

Home Free also have a great new video out for their cover of Alabama's "I'm in a Hurry (And Don't Know Why)."

Karen Waldrup battled it out with Drew Ryder Smith and Steve Earle all week, resulting in the most active Countdown voting week so far in 2026.

She's back at No. 1 this week, while they debut at No. 2 with their clip for "Textile Town."

Spencer Hatcher, Home Free and Josie Sal round out the Top 5, while familiar videos fill the remaining Top 10 spots.

Taste of Country lets our readers decide their favorite videos in country music each week, so if you want to see your favorite artists win, you've got to vote and keep on voting!

Good luck!

Note: Fans can vote for one video, once every hour until the poll closes next Saturday at 12PM ET. The weekly Top 10 will be revealed immediately after the poll closes. Videos are retired after six months, when fans lose interest or when an artist releases a new video for a current single.

Voting results can change slightly after the weekly poll closes, since we tabulate the votes and remove illegitimate votes that skew the results.