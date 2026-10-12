Dolly Parton gave rising country artist Belles the surprise of a lifetime when the country legend fell in love with a song the young singer wrote and decided she wanted to sing on it.

The song, "Son of Jolene," came to Belles after she toured with an opening act whose mother was actually named Jolene.

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Her Nashville publisher got the song to Parton's producer, Kent Wells, who loved it and agreed to play it for Parton.

When Belles learned Parton was going to hear her song, she couldn't believe it. Just the fact that Parton's ears would hear her record was plenty for Belles.

"I thought, 'There's no way; this is like a prank,'" she recalls. "I was like, 'This is not real.'"

Dolly Parton Loved "Son of Jolene" So Much That She Wanted To Sing On It

Belles' publisher called an unexpected Zoom meeting at 5PM on a Sunday to share the news.

"She was like, 'Dolly loves the song and wants to sing it with you,'" Belles says. "I think I was in shock, to be honest."

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The moment became even more emotional when Belles finally heard Parton's vocals in the studio.

"I was just crying," she says. "I could not believe it."

Belles was blown away by Parton's performance, from singing high and low parts to joining her on the lead vocal and adding her own line in the second chorus.

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The collaboration also gave Belles the chance to meet Parton in person at her studio, where they filmed interviews and a music video together... at least the parts Belles remembers.

"I blacked out the first five minutes, she's like my number one idol," she admits.

Parton praised Belles' voice and songwriting, telling her, "I love your voice. You sound amazing. The song is so clever."

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The end of the song features a back-and-forth from Parton and Belles that is simply incredible to lay ears on.

Belles + Dolly Parton's "Son of Jolene" Lyrics

Born into Kentucky smoke / His mama was his one hero / When he told me her name / I wasn't thinking straight / 'Cause he had emerald eyes and auburn hair / I shoulda known right then and there / This would only go one way / I was headed for heartbreak.

Pre-Chorus:

Ooh-ooh, he's just like his mother / Is it any wonder?

Chorus:

That I caught him in the dead of night / With lipstick on his suit and tie / And he still denies everything he did to me / I'm just another fool who fell for him / And the vision of what could've been / But who was I expecting him to be? / The son of Jolene, Jolene, Jolene.

Verse 2:

Don't think I'll ever love again / 'Cause he's still got me in his hands / While he's holding someone else / Now I know how Dolly felt (yeah) / Guess he was never mine to keep / So why do I keep losing sleep / When he's the one to blame / And he's never gonna change? / It's written in his DNA.

Chorus:

And I caught him in the dead of night / With lipstick on his suit and tie / And he still denies everything he did to me / I'm just another fool who fell for him / And the vision of what could've been / Girl, who are you expecting him to be? / The son of Jolene, Jolene (Jolene), Jolene, Jolene.

Bridge:

He's just like his mother / So there'll always be another.

Chorus:

And I caught him in the dead of night / With lipstick on his suit and tie / And he still denies everything he did to me / I'm just another fool who fell for him / And the vision of what could've been / But who was I expecting him to be? / The son of Jolene (Jolene), Jolene (Jolene), Jolene, (Jolene) Jolene.

Outro:

Jolene, Jolene, Jolene, Jolene / It's something that you'll never understand / Jolene (Jolene), Jolene (Jolene), Jolene, Jolene / That boy you raised will never be a man.

PICTURES: See Inside Dolly Parton's Former $7.95 Million Hollywood Hills Mansion Dolly Parton's former estate high in the Hollywood Hills is for sale, and it's a property fit for one of the most beloved and celebrated entertainers of all time. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker