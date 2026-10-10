According to a new report, police in Nashville responded to a domestic violence call at Dolly Parton's Brentwood estate just over a month before her death.

Why Did Police Respond to a Domestic Violence Call at Dolly Parton's Nashville Home?

In Touch has confirmed that Brentwood Police Office Peter Spain responded to a complaint about an alleged assault at Parton's longtime Nashville-area home on the morning of July 13, 2026.

According to an incident report In Touch obtained, 21-year-old Keegan Seaver alleged that his 40-year-old aunt, Rebecca Seaver, “had struck him with her open hands about his body several times which stemmed from a verbal confrontation he had with Ms. Seaver’s coworker, Ms. Andrea Abernathy, earlier in the day.”

Keegan reported no injuries.

According to Spain's report, Rebecca “admitted that she did confront her nephew regarding his behavior towards Ms. Abernathy. She claimed she made no physical contact with him other than when he placed his hand in her face in an attempt to provoke her, so she lightly smacked his hand out of her face."

Who Was Charged in the Domestic Violence Call at Dolly Parton's House?

According to Officer Spain, the situation did not warrant any charges, and he made no arrests.

“Due to the lack of evidence and contradicting statements from both parties, I didn’t believe there was sufficient evidence to determine a primary aggressor or that an assault even occurred," Spain reported in his written account of the incident.

“I advised both parties to separate and to consult with their supervisors/employers to help create a solution to keep this situation from escalating.”

Rebecca Seaver currently serves as the Director of the Dolly Parton Archive and Executive Director of the Life of Many Colors Museum. Her mother is Cassie Parton, Dolly Parton's sister.

READ MORE: Dolly Parton's 11 Siblings: Here's Everything We Know

This is not the first time that side of the Parton family has been in the news since Parton's death from cancer on Aug. 25.

Rebecca's brother, Bryan Seaver — who is Cassie Parton's son and Dolly Parton's nephew — served as the beloved entertainer's longtime head of security until September, when he was fired from his position.

Her estate has since filed a lawsuit and a restraining order against Seaver.

Why Did Dolly Parton's Estate File a Restraining Order Against Her Nephew?

Parton's longtime manager, Danny Nozell, requested the restraining order in September in response to threats he alleges Seaver made against him and others, as well as other erratic behavior.

Bryan Seaver is Cassie Parton's son, and he served as Parton's head of security until her death.

Nozell also filed a lawsuit accusing Seaver of personal and professional threats.

Seaver was fired as head of security in September, just weeks after the icon's death on Aug. 25.

Nozell's filing included several threatening messages he says Seaver sent.

Variety was the first outlet to publish text messages in which Seaver allegedly referred to himself as an arms dealer.

"I’m not an entertainment person. I’m a killer," reads one message described in the filing. "I sold 27 million $ worth of ammunition and arms to the Haitian Police on day Dolly died. Entertainment is not my game. I have spent my career breaking things and spying on African and Arab leaders. And protecting Dolly."

Additonal messages appeared to boast of Seaver's capacity for violence and threaten a podcast "dedicated to ruining Dolly's brand partnerships" if he wasn't paid what he felt he was owed.

The lawsuit alleges extortion, coercion and threats that have led to employees resigning, refusing to come into the office or needing personal security.

According to Nahville's Tennessean newspaper, Seaver was ordered to stay 1,000 feet from any employee of Parton's company, She's Alive LLC, and cut off communication with anyone tied to the company.

PICTURES: See Inside Dolly Parton's Former $7.95 Million Hollywood Hills Mansion Dolly Parton's former estate high in the Hollywood Hills is for sale, and it's a property fit for one of the most beloved and celebrated entertainers of all time. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker

PICTURES: See Inside Dolly Parton's Magical California Hideaway Dolly Parton's taste in real estate was just as simple and down-home as she was — and in the case of her former California cottage, just as magical!

Her 2,500-square-foot residence in an exclusive part of California offered the multi-media superstar a whimsical retreat from the pressures of her busy schedule — and now it can offer a potential buyer a once-in-a-lifetime investment opportunity. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker