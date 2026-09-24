Dolly Parton's sister Stella assured fans that her family is "intact" and taking care of each other amid an escalating estate battle.

She also drew the focus back to what's important: Parton's memory. Stella posted her statement on Thursday (Sept. 24), the day before the newly-anointed "Dolly Day" (Sept. 25, a hat tip to her song "9 to 5") as well as the one-month anniversary of her death.

"Tomorrow will be one month since my big sister Dolly left us on this side of what is called reality," Stella wrote.

"I feel her presence now as much as always," she continued. "Her light will never go out because the seeds of goodness she planted in all of our lives will keep growing."

She also expressed gratitude for the "outpouring of love" the Parton family has received, and reminded fans that they're actually grieving not one, but two losses. Coy "Denver" Parton, Dolly's older brother, died in July.

Read More: Dolly Parton's Brother, Coy "Denver" Parton, Dead at 82

"All families have the same struggles since we are all living in this world having a human experience!" Stella added.

What Did Dolly Parton's Sister Stella Say About The Legal Battle Over Her Estate?

Stella was vague about the ongoing legal war between Parton's manager Danny Nozell and Bryan Seaver, the late singer's nephew and former head of security.

Seaver and his security company were recently fired from their roles at her Nashville properties, and a judge has granted a temporary restraining order preventing Seaver from being in contact with Nozell or any of his employees.

That decision came after Nozell accused Seaver of levying personal and professional threats.

Stella's post shared a message of family solidarity, "regardless of what you may have seen on different news outlets."

"We are all doing what you would be doing under the same circumstances, we are living our lives one day at a time and being grateful for every blessing," she wrote.

She also reminded fans that the family is thinking about their youngest generation, who are grieving after the loss of their family's matriarch.

"We are still intact and moving forward because our children and grandchildren look to us for strength and guidance during this difficult time of loss and confusion for them as well," Stella pointed out.

What Else Have Dolly Parton's Siblings Said About the Estate Lawsuit?

Another sister of Dolly,'s Freida Parton, made a statement earlier this week that aligned with Stella's.

She also emphasized family solidarity.

Read More: Dolly Parton's Sister Freida Breaks Her Silence On Family Estate Battle

"I'll say this and this only: There is no feud within our family," Freida wrote on social media. "No one among the Parton/Owens family is fighting over Dolly's estate. We all love Bryan, just as we all love each other."

Dolly Parton died on Aug. 25 at the age of 80. Representatives for the singer revealed that she had been privately battling cancer before her death.