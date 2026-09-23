Dolly Parton's family is making one thing very clear: Whatever is happening around her estate, there is no family feud.

Dolly's sister Freida Parton took to social media to address speculation surrounding the family's relationship with Bryan Seaver, Dolly's nephew and longtime head of security, as a legal battle involving Seaver and Dolly's manager Danny Nozell continues.

Dolly died earlier this year, and the circumstances surrounding her estate have since become the subject of legal action.

Read More: Dolly Parton’s Massive Net Worth Is Absolutely Stunning Even After Giving Away Millions

However, Freida insists the Parton/Owens family is not fighting over Dolly's estate — and that they still love Seaver.

Freida Parton Sets the Record Straight

Freida kept her message short, but she didn't leave much room for interpretation.

I'll say this and this only: there is no feud within our family. No one among the Parton/Owens family is fighting over Dolly's estate. We all love Bryan, just as we all love each other. I love you all!!

Her statement comes amid a legal dispute involving Seaver, who was recently removed from his longtime security role at Dolly's properties.

Dolly Parton's Estate Battle

Nozell recently sought a temporary restraining order against Seaver, alleging threats, intimidation, and attempts to interfere with Dolly's business interests. A judge has now granted the restraining order.

Read More: Dolly Parton’s Nephew + Head of Security Fired From Her Estate – Read His Statement

The legal filing included several allegations against Seaver, including claims that he threatened to retaliate against people involved with Dolly's business and estate.

Seaver's termination notice stated that the properties and business interests at issue were held by the DP Dean Trust, while his personal interest in the trust remained intact.

Freida's message doesn't address the specific allegations in the legal case. Instead, she focused on what she says is happening — and not happening — within the family.

There is no feud, she says, and the family still loves Bryan.