Tanya Tucker Is Grieving for Friend Dolly Parton After Husband Carl Dean’s Death

Having been a music industry staple for more than 65 years, Dolly Parton has made many strong friendships. These friends have been there for her triumphs, and they are there with her in her grief.

On Monday (March 3), Parton's husband of nearly 60 years, Carl Dean died at the age of 82. The star's longtime friend Tanya Tucker — who also knew Dean — took to Instagram to share touching words.

With a picture of Parton, her late husband and their dog, Tucker shared a memory of the first time she met Carl Dean, who was not often in the public eye.

"I remember meeting Carl when I stopped in at their house unexpected in Brentwood when I was 15 or 16," Tucker, 66, begins. "She made me chocolate chip cookies and we all sat around and talked and it was one of my most precious memories!!"

Also in her post, Tucker acknowledges the depth of her friendship with Parton and offers her support during her time of grief.

“I know she's hurting and that makes me hurt too," she continues. “Just wish I could wrap my arms around her! Rest Easy Carl!!!"

Tucker's message resonated with fans, many of whom also expressed their condolences and support for Parton as she mourns. She and Carl Dean wed in 1966.

“Ugh .. we are all going to face loss,” one fan writes. “Be it leaving or being left behind. 60 years of loving must feel like losing an appendage."

Dolly Parton Instagram Dolly Parton Instagram loading...

The official news of Carl Dean's passing was shared on Parton's official social media pages Monday night.

“Carl and I spent many wonderful years together," she says in a statement. "Words can’t do justice to the love we shared for over 60 years. Thank you for your prayers and sympathy."

Carl Dean will be laid to rest in a private ceremony. The family asks for privacy at this time.

