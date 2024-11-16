Dolly Parton’s Brother, David Parton, Dead at 82
Dolly Parton and her family are mourning the death of her older brother, David.
Parton's sister, Stella Parton, posted to Facebook on Friday (Nov. 15), writing, "It's never easy to lose a loved one. My wonderful brother David Parton passed in the early hours of the morning."
In a separate post to X, Parton added that David died "peacefully."
"He got his angel wings and is now at peace," she stated.
According to his obituary, Parton died on Nov. 15 at his home in White Pine, Tenn. He had retired from Simpson Construction, where he worked as a bridge builder superintendent.
He was preceded in death by his infant son, Donnie; his father and mother, Robert Lee and Avie Lee Owens Parton; his brothers, Larry, Floyd and Randy Parton; his niece, Tever Parton; his sisters-in-law, Mary Velez and Carolyn Parton; and his brothers-in-law, Mickey Crocker, Jim Lane, Jerry Lane, and John (Linda) Lane.
David Parton is survived by his wife of 45 years, Kay Parton; his nephew/son, Lucas Townsend; his daughters, Donna Parton, Dena (Tommy) Lane; his grandsons, Jordan Bell, Jared Bell, Brody Lane, Randy Lane and Taylor Lane; his great-grandchildren, Shadow and Shayde Bell and Ellie Lane; his brothers, Denver Parton and Bobby Parton; his sisters, Willadene Parton, Dolly (Carl) Dean, Stella Parton, Cassie (Greg) Griffin, Freida Parton and Rachel (Eric) George; his brother-in-law, Tommy (Martha) Lane; and his sisters-in-law, Lorene Lane, Sue (Everette) Tipton, Rita (Jim) Helton, Linda Lane, and Becky Harvel.
David Parton's funeral service is set for Tuesday (Nov. 19) at Leadvale Baptist Church at 7PM.
The family is asking for donations to Leadvale Baptist Church in lieu of flowers.
Dolly Parton has not commented publicly on her brother's death.
