God gave them a boy! Russell Dickerson and his wife Kailey welcomed their second child, Radford Arthur, on Oct. 1. He joins big brother, three-year-old Remington.

Kailey and Dickerson shared the first photos of baby Radford in a series of sweet at-home family shots. The pictures show the newborn baby cuddled up on the couch with his mom, dad and adoring older brother. One photo even shows Remington in what just might be his Halloween costume this year: The young boy wears a superhero outfit and mask, with "Big Brother" written across the back of his cape.

Baby Radford was born a little bit ahead of schedule, and when he made his big debut, Dickerson had just come off a stop on his fall 2023 Big Wheels & Back Roads Tour.

"Lil Rad man made his way into the world 17 hours after the show in Kansas City...Dad was dropped-off at the hospital on the tour bus and all...But we made it!" The birth announcement reads. "Lil Rad is a dream baby and Rem is obsessed with being a super big brother!"

Kailey also joked that it was a good thing Radford was slightly early, as it meant he was a little smaller at birth than his big brother (Remington's birth weight was 10 lbs 4 oz.) By contrast, Radford was 8 lbs 14 oz and 20.5 inches long.

"🙌🏼 for a 10-day-early baby under 10 lbs 🙌🏼," the singer and his wife's birth announcement added.

Dickerson's Big Wheels & Back Roads Tour calendar included one date after Radford's birth, an Oct. 5 stop in Birmingham Ala., and that show was rescheduled to a new date in June 2024, according to a statement from the venue. The next stop on the singer's tour isn't until Oct. 26, and in an Instagram Stories slide, Dickerson said he plans to log off and focus on family for the couple of weeks he's off the road.

The country couple revealed they were expecting in April, sharing an emotional montage video that opens with Kailey taking a pregnancy test alone in her bathroom. The video shows her shocked reaction, followed by her husband's, and closes with a family shot featuring their two-year-old son.

The new addition to the Dickerson family is a rainbow baby, which is a term for a baby that follows pregnancy loss. Kailey was pregnant in 2022, but suffered a miscarriage when she was eight weeks along, an experience she documented in a heartfelt social media post. During her pregnancy with their new baby, Kailey never forgot the pregnancy she lost: Her baby shower was rainbow-themed as a nod to the challenging road the couple faced as they expanded their family.

The country star and his wife have been married since 2013. Early on in his country music career, they worked closely together, with Kailey handling the photography and videography side of Dickerson's country music output. She's also the inspiration behind many of his songs, the most recent of which is "God Gave Me a Girl."

The couple welcomed their first child, Remington, in September 2020.

