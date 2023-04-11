Russell Dickerson and his wife Kailey are expecting their second baby! After revealing they had experienced a miscarriage with their last pregnancy, the couple shared the news of their rainbow baby on social media.

The "Every Little Thing" singer posted a montage video detailing the process of taking the pregnancy test up to learning their new bundle of joy will be a boy.

The post opens with Kailey taking a pregnancy test alone in the bathroom. She can't hide her shock, and immediately finds Dickerson to share the news with him. The country singer can't help but be stunned and laugh at the news. In the next clip, the soon-to-be family of four all look at the camera to make the announcement.

The "She Likes It" artist included the special moment they found out the baby's gender. Dickerson accidently learned what their second child will be from an email, so he surprised his wife with big blue balloons that read, "It's a boy," along with blue decorations and plenty of boy-themed onesies.

He used his new single "God Gave Me a Girl" for the video — sticking mainly to the instrumental parts, but playing off the lyrics to announce their new addition.

"God gave me a... BOY! So grateful we get to tell you Remington is going to be a big brother this fall," he writes alongside the video.

The Dickersons are already parents to Remington Edward, 2, who was born in September of 2020. The couple were expecting a child in 2022, but lost the pregnancy due to miscarriage. Kailey opened up about how painful that moment was on social media, asking for people to be kind to one another because we don't know their whole story.

"May we all give each other some more grace this next year... more kindness because we don’t know what someone is truly going through... more love because we all need it," she wrote. "And may Jesus be near to the broken-hearted. He sure has been for us."