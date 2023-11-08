The best dressed stars on the 2023 CMA Awards red carpet expressed individual style on Wednesday night (Nov. 8). See pictures of Luke Bryan, Kelsea Ballerini, Jelly Roll and more.

Cherry red was in for the women on the CMA red carpet (see Megan Moroney above), while many country men opted for a dangerous black. Of course there were plenty of couples — Chris Stapleton walked with his wife Morgane, Luke Combs was spotted with his wife Nicole and Ballerini came with boyfriend Chase Stokes.

Several artists leaked details of their CMA red carpet looks pre-show. Carly Pearce promised sequins and velvet, while Jelly Roll told Taste of Country that his "clean" look would complement wife Bunnie, whom he promised would steal the show.

Chris Young is another country man who hinted to wearing something special on the red carpet, while Lainey Wilson gushed about a look that would feel formal, but still allow her to keep her cowgirl cred (Read as: no dress).

attachment-Luke Nicole Combs CMA Awards Jason Kempin, Getty Images loading...

Scroll down to find pictures from all of the best dressed artists and celebrities on the 2023 CMA Awards red carpet. This gallery will be updated throughout the night.

