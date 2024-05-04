Former Fox Business and CNN star Lou Dobbs is selling his stunning Florida estate, and pictures show a luxury property fit for one of the most popular conservative pundits in the world.

Dobbs, 78, has listed his 4-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom, 5,111-square-foot mansion in West Palm Beach, Fla., for $3.1 million. That's over a million dollars more than Dobbs paid when he bought the property in 2005, according to online real estate sites.

Dobbs' sprawling, Mediterranean-style mansion sits on just under three-quarters of an acre in an exclusive part of West Palm Beach, surrounded by palm trees and with direct waterfront access to what appears to be a man-made lake.

The ultra-luxurious property features high ceilings, arched doorways, stone floors and oversized windows that let in plenty of the natural Florida sunlight.

The living room features a coffered ceiling, massive windows and an imposing fireplace, while the primary suite is big enough to include a sitting area and attached to a spa-like master bathroom that overlooks a private courtyard.

Other top-notch amenities include:

A billiards room.

A TV room with a curved wall of floor-to-ceiling windows.

A home bar.

A glass-enclosed sun porch.

A private pool and spa.

The asking price of $3,100,000 breaks down to $607 per square foot and a monthly payment of $22,935.

Dobbs hosted Lou Dobbs Tonight on CNN before parting with the network in 2009 after drawing widespread condemnation over embracing and mainstreaming the "birtherism" conspiracy theory, which falsely claimed President Barack Obama was not a natural-born American citizen.

He subsequently hosted the show on Fox Business until February of 2021, when the conservative network canceled his show after voting technology company Smartmatic named Dobbs and Fox in a $2.7 billion defamation lawsuit that was partly inspired by Dobbs' false coverage of the results of the 2020 election. Dobbs was one of several Fox hosts who pushed the unsubstantiated claim that voting machine companied had helped to "rig" the election.

Dobbs currently hosts The Great America Show on iHeartRadio.

Kathleen Gannon with Fleur-De-Lis International Realty holds the listing on Dobbs' Florida estate. Scroll through the picture below to see inside the stunning property, and keep scrolling to see inside the spectacular homes of more Fox News stars.

