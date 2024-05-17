Country artists get up on stage and sing their hearts out, and fans buy and love their albums. But what albums are our favorite artists' favorite?

What Album Would Luke Combs Take on a Deserted Island?

In speaking to Combs on the latest episode of Taste of Country Nights on Demand, I had a moment to get personal with the "Best of Me" singer and asked him what his desert island album of choice would be. Meaning, if he was washed up on a deserted island and only had one album to listen to for the rest of his life, which one would the country superstar choose?

Combs took the question very seriously, and seemed to be perplexed at first on who his answer would be.

"Oh man, that's tough," Combs said while scratching his head in deep thought.

The "Even Though I'm Leaving" singer continued, but had some questions. "Gosh, there's a lot. One album? You can only listen to one album forever? Can you cheat and go like greatest hits album?

After obliging to his concessions, he delivered the goods. "Umm, I'd probably do, like, Tom Petty's greatest hits, Eagles greatest hits, maybe, there's just so much there. There's so much good stuff going on there, ya know?"

Combs proved to take the question quite seriously and closed it out with a good book-end comment. "I'd feel like I'd really want bang for my buck, and I'd really want greatest hits."

Combs himself will no doubt be other people's choice for a greatest hits desert island album of choice one day, if and when he releases a greatest hits album himself. He already has enough hits to do one, that's for sure.

