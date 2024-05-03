Jessie James Decker Shares Postpartum Photo, Insecurities

Now three months postpartum, singer Jessie James Decker opens up on the insecurities she’s had with her post-baby body.

Decker and her husband, former NFL wide receiver Eric Decker, welcomed their fourth child on Feb. 9.

The singer has never shied away from being open and transparent about her life on social media, and her pregnancy journey is no different.

“I’ll be honest I really didn’t wanna post any of these kittenish swim photos because I weigh 30 pounds more right now than I did last year this time,” the business owner shares with a photo of her in a bright orange bikini. “Yes, I know I just had a baby three months ago, but it’s easy to compare on here and wonder why my body likes to hold on to it more than others.”

Decker has been very gratuitous when it comes to adorable baby pictures of their little boy, Denver. Even jokingly asking fans if he looks more like her or Eric.

Toward the end of her body image post, she uses it as an encouragement to not only herself but others who might be in the same walk and mindset she’s currently in.

“So this is a reminder to myself and to you. Be kind to yourself. Give yourself grace. We are healing after growing a human being for nine months,” she expresses.

“And if you’re breast-feeding like me and your body needs to hold on to as much weight as possible to keep making milk, then let it,” she writes. “Focus on that sweet new baby because that’s what it’s all about. Plenty of time to 'get back' when it’s time. But for now. Give yourself grace… you’re doing great and you got this girl!”

Prior to the birth, Decker talked with Taste of Country about her apprehension having baby number four after years since she’d gone through the pregnancy process.

“I have had some nerves, like, ‘Oh, what does that mean? How many times has the baby kicked?' Stuff like that,’” Decker shared with Taste of Country.

At the time, it had been almost six years since she’d experienced the newborn phase. Thankfully, it seems like her instincts kicked in and the family of six is doing well.