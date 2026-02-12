Thomas Rhett's wife Lauren is holding both joy and sadness in this season.

While the couple are expecting their fifth child any day now, Lauren has shared the heartache she is experiencing during what is normally a happy time.

A Brave Fight: Country Artists Who've Battled Cancer

Lauren Akins' Sister Diagnosed With Breast Cancer

Lauren's little sister Macy has been diagnosed with stage three breast cancer.

She shared the news on social media and revealed that she is holding two opposing feelings at the same time.

"Carrying so much joy and anticipation as well as carrying a lot of heavy and sadness in this season," she writes alongside a carousel of family photos. "It feels so hard and unnatural and sometimes wrong to feel both but these days are my days right now.

"So grateful for another life growing in our family and also heartbroken that my little sister is walking through a valley that feels so hard. It's okay to feel both," she adds.

Lauren Akins Leaning on Her Faith With Her Sister's Cancer Diagnosis

Lauren also shared where her faith is at in this process.

"I know our Father can handle any emotion (and hormone) I throw at Him," she continues. "And I am so grateful that Jesus has been so near. So near to our family and community supporting Macy and even more near I think to Macy.

"She is truly letting the Lord fight for her and He has given her such strength and bravery and her faith has grown tremendously."

According to Macy's social media, she was diagnosed in January, and she started her chemotherapy treatment on Wednesday (Feb. 11).

Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins Are Expecting Their Fifth Child

On the other side of Lauren's sadness is the joy she is feeling knowing her fifth child is on the way.

The new bundle of joy is expected to arrive in early March, and what a bundle he or she is expected to be. The couple revealed in a recent podcast interview that their child is expected to weigh 11 pounds.

Oh Baby! Thomas Rhett Reveals He and Lauren's Baby Will Be a Big One

Akins and Lauren are not the only country couple expecting kids this year; in fact, there are quite a few on that list. Check it out below.