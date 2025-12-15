Thomas Rhett and his wife Lauren Akins are expecting their fifth child in early 2026, and while they're waiting until the baby is born to learn the sex, Internet sleuths believe they have figured out the mystery.

Rhett posted a picture on his Instagram to his millions of followers that instantly shifted the American population into doctor mode.

Many fans are swearing up and down that Akins is having her first boy.

They're referencing an old wives' tale that says the way the pregnant person is carrying — high or low — reveals the sex. Multiple commenters said that Akins' high bump means that the Rhett family is getting their first son. The logic behind that theory is essentially this:

Carrying high → Boy

Carrying low → Girl

But it could also be wishful thinking, especially because the Internet offers some mixed messages about how this old wives' tale works.

The Bump agrees with the commenters — that the old wives' tale says a high bump is a boy and a low one is a girl. But Baby Center has it the other way around: A high bump is a girl, and a low bump is a boy!

Is the Old Wives' Tale About Baby Gender Carrying High or Low True?

It is not true, according to the University of Utah Health, which reports that the sex of a baby cannot be determined by the size or shape of the pregnancy bump.

But that sure doesn't stop fans from casting their guesses about whether Rhett and his wife are expecting their first boy, or another little girl.

The internet also has questions as to why Rhett is dressed like Elmer Fudd, but that's for a different day and a different article.

How Many Kids Does Thomas Rhett Have?

Thomas Rhett has four daughters. Akins and Rhett have 3 biological daughters, Ada James (8), Lennon Love (5), Lillie Carolina (4) and 1 daughter that was adopted, Willa Gray (10).

In speaking with Rhett earlier this year on Taste of Country Nights, he told me that he is hoping for a boy, but happy for whatever God blesses them with, of course.

The real question is if the two lovebirds are going to try for a 6th baby, if this one is indeed another girl.

Rhett just laughs whenever asked that as he seems to not know, but is happy with the number of kids they have now, as the two always told one another they wanted to have a large family someday.

Does Thomas Rhett Drive a Dad Car?

We have asked the "Die A Happy Man" singer this a few times, every time they have another child, and he insists that he doesn't drive a dad-car nor will he ever.

Rhett tells us he still drives his jacked-up truck and his wife has one of the large Jeep SUVs for the whole family to fit into when they travel.

