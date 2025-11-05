Thomas Rhett’s Family Had the Best Reaction to Finding Out About Baby No. 5

Thomas Rhett is pulling back the curtain on the moment he found out he was going to be a dad for the fifth time. The country singer shared the video of his wife Lauren's big reveal in front of the entire family.

Now, it wasn't big in execution with bells, whistles or even a party, but it was big because this is their fifth child. And, let's be honest, any parent is tired after one kid, let alone five.

In the video Lauren props her phone up on the kitchen counter and starts filming. She gathers the entire family around and begins telling them about a present they ordered for daddy.

"Remember the present that we got for daddy," she asks their oldest daughter Willa Gray. "It did not come in, but something else did."

Lauren then pulls a handful of pregnancy tests out of her pocket and shows them to her husband, who can't help but chuckle in disbelief.

"You're pregnant?!" Willa shouts.

Ada James then asks her mom, "With who?" as Lennon Love looks for the baby on the test itself.

After doubling over asking, "Are you serious?," Rhett straightens up and starts telling Lauren, "I told you," as if to say he had a hunch that she was pregnant.

"Finding out about #5. Saw that phone propped up from a mile away and knew Laur was up to something," Rhett captioned the sweet clip. Watch below:

Are Thomas Rhett and His Wife Lauren Having a Boy or a Girl?

After adopting Willa Gray and giving birth to three biological daughters, there is definitely some female energy surging through the house, but perhaps a baby boy is on the way. Just like Ada asks in the video above, the world wants to know if this baby will be a boy or a girl.

Unfortunately, there's only one person who knows the answer to that question and it's the doctor who administered the sonogram. (And God, of course.)

The couple have opted to keep the baby's gender a surprise, even for themselves. Rhett tells Taste of Country that they won't find out until the baby arrives this spring.

"Due date is in March and we are going to wait until the day of, man, to figure out what the gender is," he shared with Taste of Country Nights host Evan Paul.

"It's terrifying for me, but there's not many surprised left in this world, and I feel that's one that you kinda get to be surprised with, if you choose to. We're genuinely excited, bro," he added.