Thomas Rhett and his wife Lauren will celebrate 14 years of marriage this year, and after welcoming their fifth child, it's safe to say things are hectic in their household.

So, how to do they make their marriage work?

Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins Talk Marriage on the WHOA That's Good Podcast

Rhett and his wife visited the WHOA That's Good podcast recently.

While chatting with host Sadie Robertson Huff, the topic of marriage came up early on, with both Rhett and Lauren sharing their advice.

Lauren spoke to remaining each other's best friend, while Rhett talked about intentionality.

He admitted that his advice on marriage changes year to year as life changes, but ultimately, intentionality is key.

"I do think it's really easy, especially once kids start coming into the picture, to become roommates," he shares with Robertson-Huff. "Or just joint, parenting partners."

Thomas Rhett Believes Intentionality Is the Key to Marriage

Rhett says part of keeping the romance and connection alive in a marriage is to be intentional and ask questions that can help you show up for your partner.

Those questions include asking what your partner needs from you, where you may be lacking and how you can show up better in the future.

"I think just learning how to be intentional because it is so easy, you know, after you — for us — after you put four kids to bed... 8:45... 9 o'clock," he explains. "You're either waxed and you don't really want to get into the conversation you started earlier in the day that ended in an argument or whatever.

"It's so much easier to turn on a Netflix show and just numb out the world, got to bed and then kind of forget the conversation ever happened," he adds.

Thomas Rhett Shares the Hardest Thing Lauren Asks Him to Do

The "Half of Me" singer says this year, Lauren has been asking him to do something for her that is very challenging for him.

"I was like, 'What do you need from me in this season of life?'" Rhett recounts. "And she's like, 'I just want you to get up at 6 o'clock in the morning so that we can read our Bibles together and we can have 30 minutes before the chaos begins.'

"What's so funny is that waking up for me is the hardest thing on the planet," he concedes.

"It's like the one thing he's like, why," Lauren adds.

"I'd rather go paint the whole house, you know what I'm saying," Rhett jokes.

Rhett and Laure have five children now; Willa Gray, 9, Ada James, 8, Lennon Love, 5, Lillie Carolina, 3, and Brave Elijah.

Their youngest — and only son — arrived on Feb. 27.