Thomas Rhett and his wife, Lauren are expecting their fifth child in 2026, and he just exclusively revealed to Taste of Country Nights something about that baby's gender.

Rhett tells Taste of Country Nights' Evan Paul,

"Due date is in March and we are going to wait until the day of, man, to figure out what the gender is."

The "Die a Happy Man" singer says that this is the first time that they will not know the gender of the baby until they see it in real life.

Is Thomas Rhett Stressed About His Fifth Baby?

He said, "It's terrifying for me, but there's not many surprises left in this world, and I feel that's one that you kinda get to be surprised with, if you choose to."

But don't let his stress fool you. Rhett says, "We're genuinely excited, bro."

How Did Thomas Rhett Reveal His Wife's Pregnancy?

Rhett and his wife announced they were expecting their fifth child in August in the most creative way ever.

They used Rhett's song "Life Changes," and they altered the following lyrics:

"Now Lauren's showin' and got one on the way / Yeah that's two under two, hey, what can I say?"

Instead, Rhett sang, "Now Lauren's showin' and got one on the way / Yeah that's five under ten, hey, what can I say?"

We are excited to see what the baby's gender will be in March.

We're also excited to hear the name they have picked out, and also the one they had on backup had the gender been the opposite.

Get our free mobile app

Rhett is currently in the middle of his Better in Boots Tour, and when he isn't busy playing shows, he is working with Hardee's as part of their "The Year of Goodness" — a campaign to recognize and reward acts of kindness in communities nationwide.

Look for the "Make Me Wanna" singer to drop the deluxe version of his latest record, About A Woman on Sept. 26.

How Old Is Thomas Rhett?

Having four kids and one on the way, Rhett is what some would consider young, clocking in at only 35 years old.

Who Is Thomas Rhett's Dad?

Thomas Rhett's dad is country singer-songwriter Rhett Akins.

Thomas Rhett's Best Songs Tell His Story - See the Top 20 Thomas Rhett has released some unforgettable songs over his career. Here are 20 of our favorites.