Thomas Rhett and his wife, Lauren Akins, have a family that doesn’t seem to stop growing.

As they await the birth of their fifth child, Rhett revealed something that may surprise parents juggling childcare: The couple chooses not to rely on a nanny or regular babysitter.

Rhett and Akins shared on the That Sounds Fun Podcast that they don’t have a nanny, assistant or even a consistent babysitter helping with their children.

That means at any given time, there are usually just one or two adults at home keeping an eye on their four — soon to be five — children, which can make for some pretty chaotic days.

Get our free mobile app

So chaotic, in fact, that Rhett joked he sometimes starts itching to get back out on the road and play shows.

Just How Hectic is Life at Thomas Rhett's House?

Rhett joked that he’d even book a private show for little to no money just to get out of the house for a bit.

“Like, can we just book some dates in March? I don’t care where they are. We’ll go. I will come sing at your kids’ birthday at this point — as long as it’s a three-day birthday.”

Could you imagine calling Rhett’s booking agent to ask if he’d play your 5-year-old’s backyard birthday party for three days — and getting a yes?

Looking ahead to the birth of their fifth child, Rhett struck a more serious tone, saying, “I don’t want to discount the fact that it’s a huge miracle, and it’s a gift. But also, to be completely honest, I haven’t thought about it a lot because there’s so much happening.”

Read More: Thomas Rhett + Lauren Akins Reveal They’re Bracing for Their ‘Biggest’ Baby Yet [WATCH]

Rhett’s world has gotten even noisier lately. He recently revealed that he has begun losing hearing in his left ear and now wears hearing aids.

He joked that life at home somehow feels even more chaotic now that he’s wearing them.

Thomas Rhett's Best Songs Tell His Story - See the Top 20 Thomas Rhett has released some unforgettable songs over his career. Here are 20 of our favorites.