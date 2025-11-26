Thomas Rhett's beloved dog Kona has died.

That marks the second loss in the singer's family in a matter of just weeks. In mid-October, he revealed that they were mourning the loss of another dog and Kona's lifelong pal, Cash.

Rhett shared a social media tribute to Kona and reflected on a painful period of time that he described as a "tough dog month for our family."

"I think after Cash passed she just wanted to go be with him," he wrote. "It's weird losing a dog, because whether you know it or not they are always just there, always by your side at the dinner table."

Rhett also included a black-and-white shot of a gray-muzzled Kona in his remembrance of his beloved family pet.

Rhett said that throughout the pain, he's found comfort and catharsis in listening to Hardy's tear-jerking song, "Dog Years."

The singer said he finally "got the courage last night to listen" to that track.

"I cried like a child," he admits, "but dang that song is so spot on about the life of a dog if they could talk."

"Kona and Cash, y'all will be missed a lot," he wrote at the end of his tribute. "I know y'all are having a blast up in Heaven together."

Thomas Rhett's Dogs Have Been There Since the Early Days of Fame + Marriage

Cash and Kona have been fixtures in Rhett's family since the early days of his marriage to Lauren Akins, whom he wed in 2012.

In his tribute to Cash last month, he reflected on how the dog had been there to welcome all four of their daughters when they came home for the first time.

The family dogs also make an appearance in some of his song lyrics, including the Life Changes single "Sixteen," where he sings in one verse, "Now I'm 25 and I'm drinkin' wine with my wife at home / Got a couple dogs and a couple songs on the radio."

It's a bittersweet time for Rhett and his wife as they mourn the loss of their second family pet this fall.

The couple are also gearing up to welcome baby No. 5, who is due in early 2026.