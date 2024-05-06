The Barnstable Brown Party ahead of the Kentucky Derby proved to be a fun night as Kid Rock, Travis Tritt and Doug E. Fresh jumped on stage to perform Rock's 2007 hit, "All Summer Long." The trio had the crowd bobbing along as several attendees filmed the once-in-a-lifetime collaboration.

The defining moment comes when Rock quiets the band and lets Fresh beatbox a portion of the track — much to the delight of the audience.

"Travis Tritt, Kid Rock, and Doug E Fresh ... no, I don't have that on the bingo card," a fan writes on social media.

"Woooo! Keep on being you bub!" one chimes in.

"So much FOMO right now," another confesses.

Kid Rock Performs With Travis Tritt and Doug E. Fresh

Rock's unique rendition of "All Summer Long" took place during the 35th annual Barnstable Brown Party. The black-tie affair serves as a fundraiser for the University of Kentucky's Barnstable Brown Diabetes Center. Throughout the years, the gala has raised more than $20 million for diabetes research.

This year's event took place on Friday (May 3) and featured guests including Wynonna Judd, Josh Groban, Aaron Rodgers, Tina Knowles and more. Groban also took the stage to perform, as did several others.

Country Artists at the Kentucky Derby

In addition to the charity event, Rock and Tritt attended the Kentucky Derby. Other country artists who were spotted at the 150th installment were Thomas Rhett and his wife Lauren, Eric Church, Mickey Guyton, Randy Travis and more.

Judd also had the honor of singing the national anthem ahead of the race.

