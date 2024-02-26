The Birthday Gift Kid Rock Got From Bud Light Manufacturer Anheuser-Busch

Kid Rock revealed on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast that he received 100 cases of Bud Light from manufacturer Anheuser-Busch for his birthday this past year.

That may seem odd, as Rock's shooting up cases of Bud Light with his machine gun last year became one of 2023's more viral moments, but it also is part of the long strange journey that now sees the musician calling for fans to move on after last year's dustup over the beer company's use of trans activist Dylan Mulvaney in a promotional campaign.

In fact, Rock says he's become friends and partied with the CEO of Anheuser-Busch — he told Rogan that the "smart a--es" at the company restocked his supply of Bud Light as a birthday gift.

Kid Rock's Relationship With Bud Light

Last fall, Kid Rock explained during an appearance on Sean Hannity's Fox News program that he had never called for a boycott of Bud Light after his video went viral and that he had actually spoken to the CEO of Anheuser-Busch about the initial incident that had triggered some of the backlash against the company over their use of a trans activist in promotion.

Rock revealed at the time that his introduction to CEO Brendan Ball Whitworth came while attending a UFC event, and that they had a great conversation.

During his appearance on Rogan's podcast, Rock revealed that they had since become friendly, had partied together and that he feels that his message was received and that he doesn't want to see any further ills come to the company.

"I met that dude, the CEO. We've become friends," Rock tells Rogan of Whitworth.

"He's a great guy," continues Rock, revealing that he was encouraged by Donald Trump to speak to him while they were at the UFC fight. "So we go over and talk and actually have a great conversation. And at some point he was telling me how he got the video, and he was actually somewhere down in Texas doing some hunting. And we talk and talk and I'm not going to share all the conversation as that would probably be inappropriate, but I'm like, 'Dude, you seem like someone I'd f---ing be friends with and want to hang out with.' And he's like, 'I would, that's what I'm saying.' So I'm like, 'Come to Nashville. Come visit me.' He f---ing did."

"He came with his top team. We broke bread. Got f---ed up on Bud Light and f---ing bowled and all this fun s--t," Rock says. They also spoke about opportunities for Rock to work with the company, but the musician says ultimately he didn't feel right taking a corporate deal, especially one that might change how people might view him.

That said, he's remained friendly with the Whitworth and found the humor when an Anheuser-Busch truck rolled up with 100 cases for his birthday.

"It's f---ing hilarious. Cause my friends have been bringing it over, shoving it in my golf bag ever since I did what we call Machine Gun Gate. They're f---ing with me at everything I go to. Someone is always doing, 'Bud Light this, Bud Light that,'" says Rock.

"You want to see f---ing confused people? We get done playing pickelball or something, and I'm like, 'Hey, you guys take a couple of cases of Bud Light if you want.' And they take them in this room and they're f---ing stacked [sky high] and they're like, 'What the f--k, dude?' And I'm like, 'It's a long f---ing story, man.'"

What Kid Rock Said About His Machine-Gunning the Bud Light Cases

Within the chat with Rogan, Rock addressed the now famous video, admitting to the podcast host, "Man I was just having fun, to be honest with ya. I was pissed, but it wasn't like it was going to wreck my day yet alone my life. I was just kind of like, 'What the f--k are they doing?'"

He adds, "Honest to god, I was having a lot of f---ing fun. I don't get to pull my machine gun out and film myself doing cool shit too often. I'm just not that type of person. I was just like, 'THIS WARRANTS IT RIGHT HERE.' Get all the Bud Light on property. That was actually all the beer on property. I kept more of that shit around than I thought."

Related: Kid Rock Mourns the Death of His Father, William 'Bill' Ritchie Sr.

Where Kid Rock Stands With Bud Light Now

Reflecting on his initial posting to now meeting with the company and getting to know what they're about, Rock says he's ready to see the backlash against Bud Light fade.

"I go from the outside looking in guys, as a friend and someone who doesn't want to see this brand hurt and destroyed anymore, you got smacked in the a--. You got a pretty hard spanking, but I don't want to hold your head underwater and drown this f---ing company and put people out of work and that s--t," says Rock. "You got the message. And I wish people knew these guys running the company cause they're great f---ing guys."

"But I said if just a percentage of these f---ing trolls — on the left and on the right — like, I'm so empowered by the internet," he says. "I'm going to piss and b----h and moan and I have a voice .... go f--k yourself. Cut it out. For anyone still spending time on this, you're clearly f---ing bored. Go find something better to do."

Kid Rock on the Joe Rogan Experience Podcast