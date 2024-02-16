Kid Rock's father, William Ritchie Sr., has died.

The rapper and "Picture" country singer turned to social media to share the news on Friday morning (Feb. 16), sharing his fond recollections of his father as a devoted family man after his death on Thursday (Feb. 15).

"My Dad, Bill Ritchie Sr, moved on to be with Jesus yesterday," Kid Rock writes.

"He was an incredible father, grandfather, great grandfather, and so much more, none shy of being quite the character! Thank you for your condolences in advance. God Bless you and I love you Pop!"

Kid Rock signed his post, "Bob Ritchie." The entertainer's legal name is Robert James Ritchie.

The musician was born in Romeo, Mich., on Jan. 17, 1971. His father owned a car dealership, and the family lived on a sprawling rural estate in Bruce Township, Mich., about 40 miles north of Detroit, where Kid Rock grew up with his three siblings:

It was an idyllic place to grow up, and his father instilled a work ethic early, as Kid Rock recalled to the Independent in 2008.

"The home I grew up in ... was a beautiful, very middle-class American colonial house," he shared. "It was set over six acres of land and there was an apple orchard out the back. My dad got me selling the apples to our neighbors at an early age."

Kid Rock cited his father's influence for his interest in country music.

"My dad liked a lot of the outlaw country stuff — Waylon Jennings and Johnny Cash, all of the early Sun Records," he told the DBusiness in 2009.

Though the elder Ritchie was initially resistant to his son's career choice, he later became one of his most trusted advisers, even proudly calling himself "Daddy Rock."

“I’ve always been surrounded with good people,” Kid Rock stated. “My dad put himself through college working odd jobs when he was a kid, and graduated top of his business class at Michigan State, and then built a very successful car dealership.”

Details about William Ritchie Sr.'s death and funeral plans were not available at publication time.